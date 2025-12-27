How Pirates Infield Would Look With Kazuma Okamoto

While it's going to be much easier said than done, the Pittsburgh Pirates are still in contention for Kazuma Okamoto. Bringing in the Japanese sensation would light this fanbase on fire as it truly indicates they're going all-in on the 2026 season.

All-in for Pirates fans might look quite different compared to what a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees is doing. That said, these are the most moves the Pirates have made in forever so fans will take what they can get.

Okamoto is an intriguing prospect who's been linked to Pittsburgh . After landing Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn, it's great to see the Pirates still in the mix for a talented 29-year-old.

Having played for the Yomiuri Giants since 2015, Okamoto is a six-time NPB All-Star. He's won two Golden Glove awards along with leading the Central League in home runs on three occasions. Clearly, there's a lot to like.

Pirates Projected Infield With Okamoto At Third Base

If the Pittsburgh Pirates do end up signing Kazuma Okamoto, it would set up the infield perfectly.



Okamoto ➡️ 3B

Triolo ➡️ SS

Lowe ➡️ 2B

Horwitz ➡️ 1B



Konnor Griffin would eventually take over SS and then Triolo can be that super utility guy they always wanted him to be. — Kody Duncan (@KodyDuncanPGH) December 26, 2025

Pirates fans know they can't get ahead of themselves, but it's always fun to speculate. Whether they land Okamoto or not, it's still important to take a step back and look at how their infield is going to operate. Without him at third base, they're looking at adding a guy like Yoan Moncada .

After their three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros, it's no secret that Brandon Lowe is going to play second base. He could DH from time to time , but that role is likely going to Ryan O'Hearn who they just signed to a two-year, $29 million deal.

Knowing those two things, the corners of the infield are where Pirates fans have to ask a few questions. Okamoto signing with the team would immediately put him at third base, no questions asked. Currently, Pittsburgh is projected to roll out Spencer Horwitz at first.

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Horwitz, who came over from the Toronto Blue Jays, played nearly exclusively first base last season. In 2024, he had 130 at-bats at second and 124 at-bats at first base with 65 mixed in as the designated hitter. Should Pittsburgh need to move Horwitz around, they absolutely can.

That leaves Jared Triolo who split his time at shortstop and third base last season. The 27-year-old is set for his fourth season on the team as he is still trying to get settled into an everyday position. While he's not unfamiliar with the shortstop position, it'll be interesting to see how this team moves around with a guy like Nick Gonzales still on the bench. At the end of the day, neither Triolo nor Gonzales have gotten a ton of reps as the team's primary shortstop.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!