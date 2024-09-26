Pirates Receive Hopeful Farm System Ranking
Despite graduating several top prospects this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates' minor league system still holds plenty of intriguing talent that can make a significant impact in the big leagues.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter appears to agree with that sentiment as he placed the Pirates' farm system at No. 14 in his final rankings of the 2024 season, rationalizing his choice by referencing the organization's droves of pitching talent.
"It's a testament to the depth of the Pittsburgh system and the continued development of their in-house talent that the Pirates graduated Paul Skenes and Jared Jones to the majors and still slot into the top half of these rankings," Reuter wrote.
"Bubba Chandler, Thomas Harrington and Braxton Ashcraft should all be ready for the majors in 2025."
Reuter recently ranked Pittsburgh's system at No. 20 following this year's trade deadline, No. 12 in June and No. 5 at the beginning of the season in April.
He listed Chandler, shortstop Konnor Griffin and Harrington as the three Pittsburgh farmhands who fall within "Tier 1", which is a qualifier used to identify prospects who "have elite skill sets and All-Star potential."
Four of the team's players fell into "Tier 2" in Reuter's rankings, which include "prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors." That group consists of second baseman Termarr Johnson, right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, right-handed pitcher Zander Mueth and second baseman Nick Yorke.
Rounding out the Pirates' top prospects were left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco, right-handed pitcher Levi Sterling and shortstop Wyatt Sanford, all of whom were described as "Tier 3" talents that "profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher."
Pittsburgh was widely viewed as having one of the top prospect crops at the onset of the year due to the presence of Skenes and Jones.
While their farm system has certainly taken a hit due to the loss of that duo, both players have shined in the majors while the organization has continued to show strides in minor league player development and develop a core of young players who should help the club out in the near future.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates