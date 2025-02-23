Pirates Relief Pitcher Eyeing Starter Role
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their relief pitchers vying for a future role in the starting rotation.
Right-handed relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski started for the Pirates in their Grapefruit League opener vs. the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Fla. for Spring Training, going two innings in the eventual 2-0 win.
Mlodzinski spoke to reporters after the game that he has had conversations from last season and through the offseason with the Pirates that he intends to go out for a starting role.
He also said that the team wants him at three innings to start and that they'll go from there.
"Yeah, that was something we kind of talked about in the exit meetings at the end of last season," Mlodzinski said. "It's definitely something I'm pursuing as a career. I think that's something I want to be able to do long time and ultimately be able to help the team as well. That's something we talked about through the end of last season and throught the offseason as well."
Mlodzinski started in college for South Carolina and then early on in the minor leagues for the Pirates with High Single-A Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2021 and Double-A Altoona in 2022.
He then transitioned to the bullpen with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians in 2023 before heading up to the MLB.
Mlodzinski had a strong rookie season with the Pirates, with a 3-3 record in 35 games and one start, a 3.50 ERA in 36.0 innings, 34 strikeouts to 18 walks, a 1.28 WHIP and a .218 opposing batting average.
He then pitched in 40 games and made four starts in 2024, finishing with a 5-5 record, a 3.91 ERA in 50.2 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 19 walks, a 1.18 WHIP, a 8.17 K/9 and a .223 opposing batting average.
One player that is high on Mlodzinski is catcher Henry Davis, who believes in him going after that starting role and that he wouldn't be surprised to see it.
"I mean he's got an unbelievable pitch mix," Davis said. "Super athletic, he started his whole life. I think, anything he puts his mind to, I wouldn't bet against him doing."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates