Pirates Prospect Homers Twice In Spring Win Over Orioles
The Pittsburgh Pirates began spring training on a strong note with a 10-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Pittsburgh got a pair of strong performances at the plate to pace the offense. Outfield prospect Matt Gorski made the most of his opportunity off of the bench, going 2-3 with two home runs, including a grand slam.
Right fielder DJ Stewart also did damage at the plate, going 2-3 with a solo home run and a two-run double.
Tanner Rainey got the win, pitching one scoreless inning while throwing just five pitches. Mike Burrows, Carson Fulmer and Chase Shugart also pitched scoreless innings in relief for Pittsburgh. Carmen Mlodzinski got the start, pitching two innings and allowing four hits and two runs.
After a two-out double by Pirates catcher Henry Davis and second baseman/outfielder Nick Yorke walked, Stewart drove them in with a two-out double to right-center field. Stewart gave Pittsburgh the lead again in the third inning with his homer to right field.
The Pirates and Orioles were deadlocked at 3-3 heading into the top of the fifth inning. One batter after switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez led the inning off with a double to left-center field, Gorski slugged a two-run homer to left field, giving Pittsburgh the lead for good.
The Orioles were on the doorstep of tying the game again after cutting the lead to 6-5 heading into the top of the ninth inning. After the Pirates loaded the bases with one out, Gorski made the most of his opportunity, smoking a grand slam over the left field wall to put Pittsburgh up by the final score.
Gorski, 27, is a non-roster invitee to spring training and was drafted by the Pirates in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He spent all of last season with Triple-A Indianapolis, batting .257/.319/.522 with 23 home runs and 67 RBIs. Gorski has hit at least 20 homers in three consecutive seasons.
