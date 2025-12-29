Remembering Andrew Heaney's Only Season With Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney announced his retirement from baseball on Dec. 28, ending a long career in the sport

Heaney made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2014, who took him ninth overall in the 2012 MLB Draft, and spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, 2015-21.

He also played with the New York Yankees (2021), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022, 2025) and Texas Rangers (2023-24) over his 12 seasons in the major leagues

Heaney signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $5.25 million contract in the offseason and had some great moments, but also some difficult ones as well in 2025.

Heaney Has Great Start with the Pirates

The Pirates put Heaney as the fourth starting pitcher in their rotation and he performed well early on for them.

This included a season-high 10 strikeouts and allowing just one run in seven innings pitched vs. the Yankees at PNC Park on April 6.

Apr 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (45) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It also featured back-to-back scoreless outings vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 17, going a season-high 7.1 innings pitched in the 1-0 win, and against the Angels at Angels Stadium on April 23, with nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed over 6.0 innings pitched in the 3-0 win.

His strong beginning to the season saw him post a 3.33 ERA over 78.1 innings pitched in his first 14 starts and 59 strikeouts to 24 walks.

Heaney combined his movement and break on his offspeed pitches and mixed in his fastball for success.

Struggles Begin for Heaney

Heaney began his struggles in the first game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, where he gave up seven earned runs over four innings in a 9-2 loss.

He then again allowed seven earned runs, plus three home runs, in a 9-3 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on June 24.

Jun 24, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (45) reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin (not pictured) in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

There were still some strong starts for Heaney, including him carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on June 30 and five scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 26, both at PNC Park.

Heaney struggled with his command and didn't get the same break on his pitches, resulting in more runs for the opposing team and also more home runs allowed.

He allowed 43 earned runs over 42.0 innings pitched, including 13 home runs, for a 9.21 ERA during that time. This included giving up seven earned runs in two starts and only having two scoreless outings during this period.

Heaney also allowed 24 home runs on the season and 13 home runs over his final 12 outings with the Pirates.

Pirates manager Don Kelly demoted Heaney from the starting rotation to the bullpen on Aug. 16. Heaney made his first bullpen appearance in the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17, giving up a run and getting just two outs.

Heaney struggled massively in his last outing with the Pirates against Cardinals at Busch Stadium, giving up five hits and five earned runs, blowing a 4-1 lead for the Pirates in the bottom of the fifth inning, as the home team took a 6-4 lead themselves.

Despite the poor play, Heaney earned an extra $50,000 in his last outing, as he reached 120.0 innings pitched in the season.

The Pirates eventually designated Heaney for assignment on Aug. 26 and then released him when he cleared waivers on Aug. 29.

Heaney had a 5-10 record over 23 starts and 26 outings with the Pirates in 2025, a 5.39 ERA over 120.1 innings pitched, 84 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.

Heaney Finishes Season with World Series

While the Pirates ended their season 71-91 overall, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball, Heaney found himself in a completely different scenario.

Heaney had a reunion with the Dodgers, who signed him to a minor league contract for the rest of the season.

He pitched once for the Dodgers towards the end of 2025, but ended up earning himself a World Series Championship, despite not pitching at all in the postseason.

The Pirates haven't won a World Series since 1979, which is also their last time they won a playoff series as well.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!