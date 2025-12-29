Pirates Take Prep Shortstop in 2026 Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had success in recent MLB Drafts taking from the high school ranks and doing so again next season might be a solid idea.

The Pirates have the fifth overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, making it their second straight lottery pick and their third in the past four seasons.

While the Pirates didn't get a higher pick that they would've wanted, they still have one of the biggest draft pools of any MLB team, giving them a chance to make some solid selections.

MLB.com mocks the Pirates taking on a prep shortstop with that fifth overall pick in Jacob Lombard.

Pirates Take Jacob Lombard in Mock Draft

Lombard plays for Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla. and also for the San Diego Padres Scout Team. He announced his commitment to Miami this fall, if he decides not to go pro early on.

He stands 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds and has the frame of what teams would want in an everyday shortstop.

Lombard has a great swing and generates a ton of power, with MLB Pipeline giving him a "60" or above-average grade, while his hit prowess earned a "55" grade.

He also is a good defensive prospect, with great movement at shortstop and a strong arm for throwing out runners at first base at ease. MLB Pipeline gives him grades of "50" or average for his arm and 55 for his fielding.

Lombard is also a great runner and has top speed, making him dangerous on the base paths.

His athleticism comes from starring on the soccer field for Gulliver Prep and helping them earn a No. 1 national ranking his sophomore season.

Lombard comes from an athletic family with his mother playing soccer in college and his father, George Lombard Sr., who played for four MLB teams from 1998-2006 and is the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard (26) in the dugout during the first inning between Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

George Lombard Jr., Jacob's brother, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. He is currently the top prospect in the Yankees system and the 25th best prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline .

Pirates Recent MLB Draft History

The Pirates have gone after prep players in recent MLB Drafts, which has seen some success already.

Konnor Griffin was the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft for the Pirates out of Jackson Prepratory School in Jackson, Miss.

Griffin moved up three levels in the minor leagues in 2025, won an MiLB Gold Glove Award and numerous other accolades, as he could serve as the Pirates starting shortstop for Opening Day in 2026.

The Pirates took second baseman Termarr Johnson out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga. with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Feb 18, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Termarr Johnson (81) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Johnson just finished his first full season at Double-A Altoona and a strong year at Triple-A Indianapolis would give him a shot with the Pirates in 2027. He also just faced the first pitcher younger than him in his career this season, as he's only 21 years old.

The Pirates also had success with right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler who they took in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft, signing him for $3 million.

Chandler made his Pirates debut in 2025 and is gearing up towards a season where he could win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

