Pirates Reveal Details on Joey Bart's Injury
The Pittsburgh Pirates' early-season injury troubles deepened Friday night when catcher Joey Bart left in the second inning of their game against the Cincinnati Reds due to low back discomfort. The team announced postgame that Bart is day-to-day and receiving treatment from the medical staff.
"Joey Bart was removed from tonight’s game due to low back discomfort. He is currently being treated by the Pirates medical staff. His status is day-to-day," the team announced on X.
The 27-year-old backstop, who had started behind the plate, was replaced defensively in the bottom of the second inning, forcing the Pirates to shuffle their lineup. Endy Rodríguez took over catching duties, Enmanuel Valdez shifted to first base, and Tsung-Che Cheng entered at second base. With Bart sidelined, Rodríguez—who has just 18 career MLB games at catcher—became Pittsburgh’s only available backstop for the remainder of the game.
Bart’s potential absence would be another blow to a Pirates team already missing three starting position players and two relievers due to injuries. The former Giants catcher had been a bright spot offensively, batting .282 with 1 HR and 5 RBI this season, including a walk-off single in the 13th inning Wednesday. He had also recorded hits in six of his last seven games, providing much-needed production in a lineup battling multiple absences.
The Pirates, who entered Friday’s game with seven players on the injured list, will monitor Bart’s status closely. The team noted that further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.
