Pirates Targeting Padres Slugger in Free Agency

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking at offensive additions in free agency with one slugger that would absolutely provide that in 2026 as a part of the mix.

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that the Pirates are targeting many names in free agency, including San Diego Padres slugger Ryan O'Hearn.

Why Signing O'Hearn Makes Sense for the Pirates

The Pirates desperately need offense heading into 2026 after ranking as one of the worst hitting teams in baseball this past season.

They had both the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305) in the MLB.

Pittsburgh also had little power, hitting just 117 home runs in 2025, the least in baseball and 31 home runs next than the second-least team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs.

They also posted the least RBIs (561) and runs scored (583), third-least hits (1,244) and the seventh-most strikeouts (1,422). The Colorado Rockies, who finished with the worst record in the MLB at 43-119, had more RBIs and runs scored than them.

O'Hearn isn't a generational hitter, but his .437 slugging percentage and .803 OPS were both, by far, better than any hitter the Pirates had.

He is also a versatile player, able to play both corner spots in the outfield, first base and designated hitter.

The Pirates haven't made a decision on their designated hitter for next season, which could include re-signing Andrew McCutchen, moving Bryan Reynolds there, or signing a free agent for that spot.

O'Hearn isn't necessarily the greatest fielder, but his ability to fill in for Reynolds in right field and give the Pirates some extra depth at left field, a position of great need, and also a backup to Spencer Horwitz at first base, is something the Pirates should consider.

He is also a left-handed batter, like Horwitz, but unlike the Pirates first baseman, O'Hearn can hit left-handed pitchers, slashing .278/.358/.474 for an OPS of .832 in 97 at-bats vs. southpaws last season.

Will the Pirates Sign O'Hearn?

Rosenthal and Drellich reported that the Pirates are interested in spending money on free agents, like O'Hearn, as they push for playoff contention in 2025.

This includes National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season, Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco and Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami.

The Pirates have also reportedly targeted left-handed hitters from the Cardinals in Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which shows intent from the front office.

O'Hearn has a market value of around two years, $23-25 million, which is more than what the Pirates normally pay and would serve as the first multi-year free agent signing in a decade.

Pirates fans won't believe it until they see it, but the front office appears ready for those big moves this offseason.

Ryan O'Hearn and His MLB Journey So Far

O'Hearn played for Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas and then for Sam Houston State, before the Kansas City Royals took him in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He eventually made it up to the Royals in 2018 and spent five seasons with the team through the 2022 campaign.

O'Hearn struggled from the plate during his time with Kansas City and only played more than 100 games once in 2019. He finished his time with a slash line of .219/.293/.390 for an OPS of .683 in 342 games, 210 hits, 40 doubles, five triples, 38 home runs, 131 RBIs and 98 walks to 287 strikeouts.

The Royals traded O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles on Jan. 5, 2023, where he had his breakout season. O'Hearn slashed .289/.322/.480 for an OPS of .801 in 112 games, with 100 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 60 RBIs and 15 walks to 82 strikeouts.

He played 142 games for the Orioles in the 2024 campaign and his numbers dropped a little, slashing .264/.334/.427 for an OPS of .761, but still maintaining a strong season.

O'Hearn had a great start to 2025 for the Orioles, where he slashed .283/.374/.463 for an OPS of .837 in 94 games, with 88 hits, 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 43 RBIs and 42 walks to 63 strikeouts.

His play earned him his first All-Star nod and the Orioles traded him soon after in a big trade at the deadline with the Padres, involving eight total players.

O'Hearn didn't have as successful a tenure with the Padres, slashing .276/.350/.387 for an OPS of .736 in 50 games and just four home runs and six doubles, but still ended up making the playoffs, where they lost in the NL Wild Card to the Chicago Cubs.

