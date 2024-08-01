Pirates Reveal Starting Pitchers vs. Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed their starting pitchers ahead of their upcoming series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pirates will start three right-handed pitchers this series and their strongest available arms too. Luis Ortiz starts Friday night at 6:40 p.m., Mitch Keller starts Saturday at 6:40 p.m. and All-Star rookie Paul Skenes starts Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
Ortiz started last Friday against the Diamondbacks, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing five hits three walks and three earned runs, while making four strike outs. This will serve as his sixth start of the season, all coming since June 26, allowing no more than one run in his first four starts.
He has pitched in 27 games, holds a 5-2 record, 2.75 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 78.2 innings pitched, 63 strikeouts to 24 walks, and allowing 66 hits and 24 earned runs.
Keller has had an excellent season himself, starting 21 games and holding a record of 10-5. He has a 3.30 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 128.1 innings pitched, 114 strikeouts to 34 walks, while allowing 121 hits and 47 earned runs.
He last pitched against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing just two hits, two walks and two earned runs in 7.0 innings worked, along with seven strikeouts.
Skenes is pitching like one of the best in the MLB after the Pirates called him up on May 10, as he already started the All-Star game for the National League.
He has started 13 games, with a 6-1 record,1.90 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 80.2 innings pitched, while making 103 strikeouts to 16 walks and allowing just 57 hits and 17 earned runs.
Skenes last pitched against the Houston Astros on Monday, allowing five hits and one earned run, with six strikeouts to three walks in six innings of work.
The Pirates need to win some games against the Diamondbacks, who hold the last National League Wild Card spot at 58-51 overall. The Pirates are 55-53 overall and 2.5 games out of a wild card place, so Ortiz, Keller and Skenes will need big games to help keep the team in the race for the postseason.
