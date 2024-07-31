Pirates Pick New Pitcher to Start Vs. Astros
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will reportedly start a new pitcher for the last game of the series on the road against the Houston Astros.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com revealed that the Pirates will start right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford against the Astros, his first start for the franchise this season.
Woodford signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox in January and started 10 games for the Charlotte Knights at Triple-A, with a 1-3 record, 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched.
The White Sox called him up and he struggled immensely, allowing 10 runs on 15 hits in two starts in 8.1 innings pitched, leading to them designating him for assignment on June 7.
The Pirates signed Woodford to a minor league contract on June 10, putting him on the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A. He pitched exceptionally well for the Indians, with a 1-2 record, 2.29 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 35.1 innings pitched in seven starts.
They called him up Tuesday night and will now start just one day later, hoping to continue his from from the minor league to the major league.
Woodford graduated from Plant High School in Tampa, Fla. and chose to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, who drafted him with the 39th overall pick in 2015, over playing for Florida, who he committed to.
He spent 2015-19 in the minor leagues, before receiving a call-up to St. Louis on July 28, 2020.
Woodford would pitch in 80 games for the Cardinals from 2020-23, making 18 starts. He pitched 184.2 innings, holding a 10-7 record, 4.29 ERA, allowing 190 hits, 88 earned runs, 26 home runs and 63 walks, while making 119 strikeouts.
The Pirates chose to rest right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz, who pitched last Friday on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This will likely push Ortiz to pitch on Friday, at home and also against the DIamondbacks. Left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales would pitch on Saturday and right-handed pitcher would finish off the series on Sunday.
