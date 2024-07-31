Pirates Make Several Roster Moves Following Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates announced several roster moves, dealing with the pitching staff.
The Pirates selected the contract of minor league right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford and put left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks on the active roster, placed right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski on the 15-day Injured List, moved right-handed pitcher Daulton Jeffries from the 15-day Injured List to the 60-Day Injured List and designated right-handed pitcher Ryder Ryan for assignment.
Woodford signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox in January and started 10 games for the Charlotte Knights at Triple-A, with a 1-3 record, 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched.
The White Sox called him up and he struggled immensely, allowing 10 runs on 15 hits in two starts in 8.1 innings pitched, leading to them designating him for assignment on June 7.
The Pirates signed Woodford to a minor league contract on June 10, putting him on the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A. He pitched exceptionally well for the Indians, with a 1-2 record, 2.29 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 35.1 innings pitched in seven starts.
Pittsburgh acquired Beeks in a trade with the Colorado Rockies and will serve as the second southpaw in the bullpen, along with Aroldis Chapman.
He made 45 appearances out of the bullpen for the Rockies, holding a 6-4 record, 4.74 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 49.1 innings pitched.
Ryan came out of the bullpen 13 times for the Pirates this season, after signing a contract this offseason. He had a 5.29 ERA in 17.0 innings pitched, allowing 16 hits, 10 earned runs, eight walks and making 16 strikeouts. He last pitched for the Pirates before the All-Star break on July 10 in a 9-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jeffries came from the Oakland A's in a trade on May 10, which saw the Pirates send outfielder Rodolfo Nolasco in return. He pitched in four games this season for the Pirates, most recently in a win over the New York Mets at home on July 5.
