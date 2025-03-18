Pirates Send Catcher to Triple-A
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a number of moves, including sending one of their players down to the minor leagues.
The Pirates announced that they optioned catcher Jason Delay to Triple-A Indianapolis. They also reassigned infielders Darick Hall and Alika Williams, infielder/outfielders Nick Solak and Matt Gorski, outfielder Bryce Johnson, right-handed Yohan Ramírez and catcher Abraham Gutierrez to minor league spring training.
This brings down the spring training roster down to 42 players.
Delay started the 2024 season with the Pirates, but played just one game, as he suffered a knee injury.
He would have surgery, repairing a torn meniscus in his right knee and after a rehab assignment with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders, the Pirates optioned him to Indianapolis.
Delay would only play seven games with the Pirates in 2024, as they recalled him on June 15, before sending him down to Indianapolis for almost the rest of the season on June 30.
He didn't have a great performance at the plate during spring training, with just two hits and eight strikeouts in 17 at-bats for a .117 batting average.
The Pirates took Delay in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, signing him on a $100,00 bonus out of Vanderbilt.
Delay spent the next four seasons in the Pirates minor leagues, 2018-21, and even considered retiring in 2022, before the Pirates added him to their 40-man roster on June 13.
He slashed .213/.265/.271 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2022, with 33 hits, six doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs.
Delay made the 2023 opening day roster for Pittsburgh and spent the entire season there. He slashed 251/.319/.347 in 70 games, with 42 hits, 11 doubles, one triple one home run and 18 RBIs.
With the Pirates sending down Delay to the minor leagues, it appears that both Henry Davis and Endy Rodríguez will battle for the backup catcher spot behind Joey Bart.
Hall started first base four times for the Pirartes this spring and Gorski came off the bench to play the position as well. DJ Stewart, Nick Yorke and Billy Cook will all battle for the starting first base spot with Spencer Horwitz out with a wrist injury.
