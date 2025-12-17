Pirates' Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne Visit Disney World

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne have made sure that they've had a great offseason, especially trying new things.

Skenes and Dunne a wild 2025, with Skenes winning the National League Cy Young Award and Dunne featured on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine and explored more ventures in the business world.

The couple both spend time in Florida, as Dunne purchased a new home in Jupiter and Skenes spends time working out there in the offseason.

They both recently decided that they would take the two-hour plus drive to Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, just outside Orlando.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne Go to Disney World

Dunne and Skenes both visited Disney World Resort for the first time with the both of the them each getting pins for doing so.

Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne at Disney World | Livvy Dunne on Instagram

The couple went to two theme parks in Epcot and Hollywood Studios, while they were there. Dunne made sure she got drinks from all the countries at Epcot, with Skenes and her friends joining in on the fun.

Skenes and Dunne also stayed the night, watching the fireworks and then having a Disney themed breakfast with Mickey Mouse mini waffles.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes Stands Outside "Monsieur Paul" Restaurant at Disney World Epcot | Livvy Dunne on Snapchat

Skenes and Dunne then went to Hollywood Studios the next day, which has Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a Star Wars themed area of the park that opened in 2019. They also rode some rollercoasters, including the "Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith."

Livvy Dunne notices the resemblance between a Star Wars storm trooper and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes | Livvy Dunne on Snapchat

Skenes and Dunne Have Made the Most of their Offseason

The Pirates' season ended on Sept. 27, and the couple have made sure to take this time to go do things they normally don't have the energy nor schedule for.

Skenes helped celebrated Dunne's 23rd birthday at her apartment in New York City and the couple saw the Statue of Liberty as well.

Dunne also purchased the new home in Jupiter. and Skenes came along, helping her move in and set up, as well as making great use of his new hot dog roller . Skenes also added a hilarious, new piece of art for the kitchen as well.

The couple also went back to their alma mater, LSU , and watched the No. 10 football team take down South Carolina, 20-10 at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 11, while they also met popular podcaster and stand-up comedian Theo Von .

Skenes and Dunne went on vacation to Taormina, Italy, a hilltop town off the east coast of Sicily.

They also celebrated Halloween , with Skenes dressing as Borat and Dunne dressing as Pamela Anderson.

Dunne hosted Skenes and his family and friends, plus Pirates teammates pitcher Jared Jones and catcher Henry Davis, for the Cy Young Award announcement and went all out for it as well.

The couple also went to Hawaii for Jones and his wedding at the end of November.

The Origins of Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne

Dunne and Skenes both met at LSU, where they both started their journey towards stardom and fame and also began dating.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne watch from behind home plate during the first inning between the UCLA Bruins and the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.

The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.

Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics this past spring, where they finished third at the National Championships.

She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time with the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.

