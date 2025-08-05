Pirates Send Starting Pitcher Back to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have sent back a starting pitcher back down to the minor leagues, after recently recalling him.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates are optioning right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to Triple-A Indianapolis and selecting the contract of right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders.
The Pirates recalled Oviedo on Aug. 4, designating left-handed relief pitcher Génesis Cabrera for assignment to make room on the 26-man MLB roster.
Oviedo made his season debut for the Pirates against the Giants in the series opener at PNC Park that same day.
He struggled in his outing, throwing 43 pitches, allowing two runs, but also posting three strikeouts in his first appearance on an MLB mound in almost two seasons.
Oviedo underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in December 2023 and missed the entirety of the 2024 season.
He also aimed for an early return in 2025, but suffered a setback, with a right lat muscle in a live batting practice in early March, which put him back on the 60-day injured list.
Oviedo began his first rehab assignment with the FCL Pirates on June 30, then moved up each level, to Single-A Bradenton on July 5, Double-A Altoona on July 18 and then Triple-A Indianapolis on July 29.
The start against the Giants served as his first in the MLB since Sept. 27, 2023 and going back down to Indianapolis will allow him time to work on what he needs before returning to the big leagues.
Oviedo served as a member of the starting rotation for the Pirates in 2023, with a 9-14 record in 32 starts, a 4.31 ERA over 177.2 innings pitched, 158 strikeouts to 83 walks, a .237 opposing batting average and a 1.37 WHIP. He also led the National League with 11 pitcher pitch time violations.
The Pirates acquired Oviedo in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1, 2022, just after the trade deadline. Oviedo and infielder Malcom Núñez, currently with Triple-A Indianapolis, came in for left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana and right-handed relief pitcher Chris Stratton.
Oviedo made seven starts for the Pirates in 2022 following the trade, with a 2-2 record, a 3.23 ERA over 30.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 16 walks, a .198 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
The Pirates currently have a starting rotation of right-handed pitchers in All-Star Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Mike Burrows, plus left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
