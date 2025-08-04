Pirates Starting Pitcher Makes 2025 Debut vs. Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a starting pitcher making their season debut in the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo came off the injured list, as the Pirates ended his rehab assignment, and called him up to the MLB, where he starts against the Giants.
Oviedo underwent a Tommy John procedure on his right elbow in December 2023 and missed all of 2024 with recovery.
He aimed for an early return in 2025, but suffered a setback, with a right lat muscle in a live batting practice in early March, which put him back on the 60-day injured list.
Oviedo began his first rehab assignment with the FCL Pirates on June 30, then moved up each level, to Single-A Bradenton on July 5, Double-A Altoona on July 18 and then Triple-A Indianapolis on July 29.
This marks his first start since Sept. 27, 2023, almost two years between the two starts, as he returns to the mound in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh also made four changes to their lineup from their last game, a 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 3.
Bryan Reynolds isn't in the lineup, as Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter, but hits fifth in the batting order for just the fifth time this season.
Reynolds also didn't start in the series opener vs. the Giants at Oracle Park on July 28, ending five consecutive starts.
The Pirates will keep the same outfield as they did in the last game vs. the Rockies, with Tommy Pham in left field, Oneil Cruz in center field and Jack Suwinski in right field. Cruz and Suwinski stay fourth and seventh in the lineup, respectively, but Pham moves up to second, just his second game hitting in that position.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to the lineup for the Pirates, but will play third base, coming in for Jared Triolo, and will bat ninth. This marks the third game in 2025 that Kiner-Falefa started at third base, with 93 starts coming at shortstop.
Spencer Horwitz stays at first base and leads off, Nick Gonzales continues on at second base and hits third, while Liover Peguero makes it back-to-back starts at shortstop and batting sixth.
Joey Bart comes in at catcher for Henry Davis and bats eighth in the lineup.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Francisco Giants
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
SS Liover Peguero
RF Jack Suwinski
C Joey Bart
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
