Pirates Starter Named Likely Trade Candidate

The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made any free agent moves yet, but with the MLB winter meetings just around the corner (set to begin on December 7th) the trade rumors are heating up.

In a ranking from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, starting pitcher Mitch Keller is 19th of 25 top potential trade candidates based on his potential value to a new team, and his best fits are likely the Texas Rangers, the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels, the Oakland Athletics and the New York Mets.

"If Keller, 29, is moved — and the Pirates would like to deal a starter for a bat — the return might be an every-day player with a hefty salary commensurate to Keller's than a collection of prospects," McDaniel and Passan wrote. "At $55.7 million for the next three seasons, Keller provides value more as an innings eater than a top-of-the-rotation pitcher."

What it Could Do For the Pirates

The Pirates could use a Keller transaction to shore up the offense, who ended 2025 dead last in home runs (117) and RBIs (561). They were named (in a recent speculative report also from Jeff Passan) among the interested parties for Kyle Schwarber and Josh Naylor, the latter of whom has since signed back on with the Seattle Mariners.

With that in mind, they might want a prominent, big-money bat to prove how serious they are about shedding their low-payroll reputation. But that isn't their only crucial offseason need.

The Pirates have stated that their top offseason priority will be landing a closer, considering their successful deadline trade with the New York Yankees left them without long-time closer David Bednar. A Keller trade could land them a reliable closer to bookend Paul Skenes, and they could buy him some run support elsewhere.

The Pirates attracted their fair share of interest in Keller at the trade deadline, with the Boston Red Sox and the Yankees among the teams interested in the 29-year-old. The move could land them a closer, or it could free up some cash for one, as the Pirates are expected to spend more than usual this offseason (but probably not too much more).

In 2025, Keller logged a 4.19 ERA in 32 starts, and has a career 4.51 ERA in 165 starts. Without Keller, the Pirates' starting rotation obviously includes superstar Paul Skenes, bolstered by a cast of rising rookie arms in Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler with Johan Oviedo entering his first full season since an August 2025 return from injury.