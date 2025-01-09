Pirates Sign Veteran Left-Handed Reliever
The Pittsburgh Pirates entered the offseason with improving the bullpen as one of their glaring needs after they had the fourth-highest ERA and were tied for the second-most blown leads in the ninth inning.
After making a pair of minor signings to improve its group of relievers, Pittsburgh has finally added its first proven big-league commodity.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson. MLB.com's Alex Stumpf reported that the deal is worth $3 million for Ferguson, Ferguson spent last season with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
Ferguson spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was traded to the Yankees prior to the 2024 season.
Ferguson, 28, went 1-4 last season with a 4.64 ERA and posted a -0.5 Wins Above Replacement in 62 appearances. Over his 54.1 innings pitched, the veteran left-handed reliever struck out 67 batters and walked 25.
Ferguson began last season with the Yankees and struggled mightily, going 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA and posting a -0.6 WAR across 42 appearances. In 33.1 innings pitched, the veteran lefty struck out 41 batters and walked 16.
The Yankees traded Ferguson to the Astros, where he turned his 2024 season around. In his 20 appearances for Houston, Ferguson went 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA and posted a 0.2 ERA. In his 21 innings pitched, Ferguson struck out 26 batters and walked nine.
Ferguson was particularly effective against left-handed hitters, though, he faced far fewer lefties compared to righties. Ferguson held lefties to a .218/.354/.308 slash line and two home runs in 78 at-bats. In 153 at-bats against Ferguson, righties batted .277/.333/.433 with four home runs.
With the departure of Aroldis Chapman, who signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox earlier in the offseason, the addition of a left-handed reliever was a necessity for Pittsburgh. If Ferguson can carry over his success from his brief tenure in Houston, he could prove to be a reliable option for a Pirates bullpen in desperate need of them.
