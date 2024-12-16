Pirates Sign Nick Solak To Minor League Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates have made another addition to their minor league system.
The Pirates agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed hitting outfielder Nick Solak on Dec. 6, per the team's transactions page. Solak spent last season with the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers.
Solak last appeared in the big leagues for just two games in the 2023 season, playing one apiece for the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers. Prior to 2023, Solak spent the previous four seasons with the Texas Rangers.
Across his 253 games for the Rangers, Solak has amassed 21 home runs and 52 RBIs while slashing .252/.327/.372. The right-handed hitting outfielder had his best season in 2021 when he hit 11 home runs, drove in 49 runs and batted .242/.314/.362.
Along with playing across the outfield, Solak boasts experience playing second base. The last time he got extended playing time at the position was in 2021, when he played 121 games.
Solak has bounced around from team to team after he was traded by the Rangers to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash ahead of the 2023 season. Solak has been on the Reds, Chicago White Sox, Braves, Tigers and Mariners. He spent 2023 with the Braves, Mariners and Tigers Triple-A affiliates and tallied 8 home runs with 49 RBIs and slashed .230/.353/.362.
Solak found his way back to the Mariners for 2024 and played 90 games for the Rainiers. The right-handed hitting outfielder batted .311/.406/.446 with 9 home runs and 53 RBIs. After the season, Solak elected free agency before agreeing to a minor league contract with the Pirates and getting assigned to their Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians.
Solak played collegiately at Louisville and was drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
