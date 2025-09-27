Pirates Infielder Playing New Position vs. Braves
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Priates have an infielder featuring a new position in their next game vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Spencer Horwitz, who has played all 101 games, including 93 starts, at first base for the Pirates in 2025, will play second base for the first time this season, staying fourth in the lineup and taking over from Nick Yorke.
Horwitz has played second base in his career before, making 37 starts in 39 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024. He also played 18 games at second base in the minors, including 11 games in 2024 with Triple-A Buffalo.
He is coming off his best game of the season, as he had his first multi-hit home run game in a Pirates uniform, bolstering them in their 9-3 win in the series opener on Sept. 26.
Horwitz has slashed .270/.351/.435 for an OPS of .786 in 106 games with the Pirates in 2025, with 97 hits, 26 doubles, 11 home runs, 51 RBIs and 43 walks to 72 strikeouts.
Oneil Cruz also returns to the Pirates lineup, playing in center field and leading off vs. the Braves.
Cruz missed the last two games, after he crashed into the center field wall vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 24, trying to track down a fly ball. He left the game after the eighth inning with left ankle discomfort.
He comes in for Alexander Canario, who started the past two games in center field in Cruz's absence.
Jack Suwinski comes in for Tommy Pham in left field and bats sixth, while Bryan Reynolds stays in right field and bats third, completing the Pirates outfield.
Rookie Rafael Flores takes over from Horwitz at first base and bats eighth, Jared Triolo stays at third base, but drops down to second in the batting order, and Nick Gonzales continues on at shortstop, but drops down three spots to fifth in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Joey Bart takes over from Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and bats sixth, while Henry Davis stays on at catcher and bats ninth, finishing the Pirates' lineup.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler takes the mound for the Pirates in his final start of 2025.
He had his best outing of his young career in his most recent start vs. the Athletics at PNC Park on Sept. 20. He threw five scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and a walk, while striking out six batters over 68 pitches.
Chandler, who hails from Bogart, Ga., 60 miles east of Truist Park, will reportedly have around 200 friends and family members in attendance for this matchup.
First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Atlanta Braves
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Jared Triolo
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Spencer Horwitz
SS Nick Gonzales
DH Joey Bart
LF Jack Suwinski
1B Rafael Flores
C Henry Davis
