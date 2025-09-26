Pirates Reveal Final Bubba Chandler Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler will make one more start before the end of the 2025 season.
Chandler starts against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Sept. 27, the second-to-last game of the season for the Pirates in their final series of the campaign. He'll take on Braves right-handed starting pitcher Spencer Strider, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.
He had his best outing of his young career in his most recent start vs. the Athletics at PNC Park on Sept. 20. He threw five scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and a walk, while striking out six batters over 68 pitches.
The Pirates bullpen came through for Chandler, as they didn't allow another baserunner, holding on for the 2-0 victory with just one hit given up.
Chandler has had back-to-back strong outings for the Pirates, which included his previous start vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 13.
He threw five perfect innings, before giving up two hits and an earned run in the sixth inning, finishing with seven strikeouts over as season-high 81 pitches. He also earned a no-decision, as the Pirates came back and rallied, winning 5-1.
Chandler made his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at PNC Park on Sept. 6. He struggled massively, giving up nine hits, three walks and nine earned runs in less than three innings in the 10-2 defeat.
He hails from Bogart, Ga., 60 miles east of Truist Park, and will surely have a great number of family and friends in the stands ready to support him.
Chandler has a 3-1 record in six outings and three starts, a 4.56 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to four walks, a .219 opposing batting average and a 0.97 WHIP.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller takes the mound for the Pirates in his final start of the season, as he goes out for the series opener on Sept. 26. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.
He'll battle Braves left-handed starting pitcher Joey Wentz, who made the Pirates 2025 Opening Day roster and 19 appearances out of the bullpen.
The Pirates designated Wentz for assignment on June 7, the Minnesota Twins claimed him off waivers on June 11, then designated Wentz for assignment on July 9 and the Braves claimed him off waivers on July 9. Wentz has made 12 starts in 13 outings for the Braves since joining.
Keller last started vs. the Braves at PNC Park on May 25, 2024, where he gave up one earned run over 6.2 innings pitched in the 4-1 win.
He last faced the Braves at Truist Park on Sept. 8, 2023, where he gave up 12 hits, eight earned runs, and two home runs in an 8-2 loss.
His last outings for the Pirates came in the series opener vs. the Athletics on Sept. 19. He threw three scoreless innings, before giving up a solo home run in the fourth inning and a three-run home run in the fifth inning in the 4-3 defeat.
Keller has struggled since the Pirates kept him at the MLB trade deadline, with a 2-5 record in nine starts and a 5.72 ERA over 45.2 innings pitched.
He has a 6-15 record over 31 starts, a 4.32 ERA over 172.2 innings pitched, 144 strikeouts to 46 walks, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.24 WHIP.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo starts the season finale for the Pirates, taking on Braves right-handed starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who spent seven seasons with the Pirates from 2009-15. First pitch is set for 3:15 p.m.
Oviedo last started vs. the Braves at Truist Park on Sept. 9, 2023. He gave up nine hits, walked a batter and hit a batter, while allowing three earned runs over 3.2 innings and 92 pitches.
He made his most recent start vs. the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 23.
Oviedo allowed a two-run home run to Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, but otherwise had a strong outing, with just two hits allowed over 4.2 innings and 82 pitches, while posting a season-high seven strikeouts.
He has made eight starts and seven consecutive starts since coming back from the minors, after a second stint following his long return from both rehab from Tommy John surgery, which kept him out of 2024 entirely, and a lat injury he sustained in 2023.
Oviedo has a 2-0 record, a 3.57 ERA over 35.1 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .181 opposing batting average and a 1.22 WHIP.
