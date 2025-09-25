Pirates' Oneil Cruz Departs vs. Reds with Injury
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz left early in the most recent game vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Cruz went up for a fly ball off of Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte in the bottom of the eighth inning, but misjudged it, crashing into the center field wall and falling down on the warning track.
He didn't get up early, as is cleat dug into the wall before he fell, causing him pain, allowing Marte to run around the bases and score on an inside-the-park home run, trimming the Reds' deficit to 2-1.
Cruz stayed on for the rest of the inning, but didn't come back out for the bottom of the ninth inning, with Jack Suwinski taking over, as the Pirates announced Cruz departed with left ankle discomfort.
Cruz has dealt with injuries prior this season, after he collided with Suwinski against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in a 14-0 loss on Aug. 12.
The Pirates then placed Cruz on the seven-day concussion list on Aug. 13 and he missed the next 11 games, before returning on Aug. 26, during their four-game series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
That marked the first time that Cruz has gone on the injured list this season and the first time since April 11, 2023, when he suffered a left ankle fracture that kept him out the rest of that campaign.
Cruz also left a game vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 12, after limping following hitting a single. He left the game and didn't start on July 13, but would return that game as a pinch-hitter.
He made a steal attempt late vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 10, but didn't slide head first normally and pulled up, ending up dealing with lower back discomfort and departing the game.
Cruz missed the next four games, but returned vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16.
He has slashed .201/.300/.381 for an OPS of .681 in 133 games, with 94 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, 64 walks to 173 strikeouts and 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts.
