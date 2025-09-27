Pirates vs. Braves Enters Into Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves will wait a little longer to finish their series opener at Truist Park, as the elements have impacted the field of play.
The Pirates and Braves stopped play with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, with a big downpour of rain coming down, forcing the Braves groundscrew to bring out the tarp and the game to enter into a rain delay around 9:22 p.m.
Atlanta announced that play would resume around 10:10 p.m., marking a 48-minute delay.
This marks the 19th rain delay of the season with the Pirates and the second straight game with a rain delay, which moved back first pitch for their series finale with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park 80 minutes, from 12:40 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
It is also the first rain delay for the Pirates during the game since they faced the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2. A big storm came through, which put the game in progress in the eighth inning into a delay of an hour and four minutes, before resuming.
Pittsburgh had their first in-game rain delay vs. the Milwaukee Brewers in the serise opener at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
They had their second rain delay in-game in the second game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, as play stopped during the bottom of the ninth inning for an hour and 15 minutes.
Their third in-game rain delay occurred on June 28 against the New York Mets at PNC Park, where play stopped in the top of the second inning at 4:32 p.m. and restarted a little after 6:00 p.m., an hour and a half delay.
Pittsburgh didn't have any rain delays in March and August, but did have five in the month of May.
The Pirates' first two rain delays came in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates and Mets' series finale at Citi Field on May 14 started in a rain delay, moving back 15 minutes, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh and the Philadelphia Phillies had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
There were four rain delays in the nine-game homestand that started the month of June for the Pirates at PNC Park.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time back from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates had two rain delays in their series vs. the Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started 10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh had their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins on June 9 moved back 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
The only cancellation for the Pirates in 2025 took place vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 18. This made it a double header on June 19, where there was also a rain delay in the first game, which started 40 minutes later at 1:50 p.m
The Pirates and Mets saw their series opener at PNC Park on June 27 had a rain delay that moved back the first pitch 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The final rain delay in June for the Pirates came in the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on June 30, which started at 7:50 p.m., 70 minutes later than originally scheduled.
Pittsburgh had two rain delays in the month of July, as their series opener vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 11 began 20 minutes later than previously scheduled and then they had their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 26 begin 40 minutes later, 6:40 p.m. to 7:20. p.m.
Pittsburgh is 8-10 in rain delay games this season, but with a 5-2 lead over Atlanta, they have a chance to get their ninth rain delay win,.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
