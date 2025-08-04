Pirates' Paul Skenes Earns League Honors
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes dominated throughout the month of July and received recognition for doing so.
Skenes earned National League Pitcher of the Month honors for July, becoming the first Pirates pitcher to do so since Ivan Nova did it in 2017.
Skenes finished with a 2-1 record in five starts, allowing just two earned runs over 27.0 innings pitched for a 0.67 ERA, giving up just 21 hits, four hit batters and three walks, while posting 36 strikeouts, a .212 opposing batting average and a 0.89 WHIP.
He posted back-to-back outings of five scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 1 and against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6, with his 10 strikeouts against the Mariners a season-high.
The only runs he gave up in the month came on a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins designated hitter Trevor Larnach at Target Field on July 11 in a 2-1 loss.
Skenes then started for the National League in the All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, throwing a scoreless first inning with two strikeouts.
He became the first pitcher ever that started consecutive All-Star Games and one of just five players ever to do so in the first two seasons of their career. He is also just the second Pirates pitcher, along with Bob Friend, who that started multiple All-Star Games in 1956 and 1960.
Skenes returned from the All-Star break with back-to-back scoreless, six-inning outings over the Detroit Tigers on July 21 and the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 27, both at PNC Park.
He allowed just three hits, a walk and hit a batter in each of those starts, posting six strikeouts in the 3-0 shutout win over the Tigers and nine strikeouts in the 6-0 shutout win over the Diamondbacks
Those two wins marked the first time this season that Skenes has won back-to-back games and the first time since doing so vs. the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 3, 2024 at Wrigley Field and vs. the Miami Marlins on Sept. 9, 2024 at PNC Park.
His 0.67 ERA in a single month ranks fifth lowest for a Pirates pitcher, since 1920 with a minimum of 25.0 innings pitched. Zane Smith had a 0.66 ERA in September 1990, Jim Nelson posted a 0.64 ERA in June 1970, Dock Ellis had a 0.63 ERA in September 1972 and Bob Moose had a 0.34 ERA September 1975.
Skenes is the eighth Pirates pitcher ever, along with Nova, that won NL Pitcher of the Month honors. The other award recipients include Gerrit Cole (April 2015), Randy Tomlin (June 1992), Doug Drabek (three times, August 1987, July & August 1990), Rick Rhoden (June 1986), John Candelaria (July 1982) and Kent Tekulve (August 1978).
He is the second Pirates pitcher that won a monthly honor this season, with right-handed pitcher David Bednar earning NL Relief Pitcher of the Month honors.
