Pirates Prospect Sets Record with Latest Home Run
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates prospect displayed some of the best power from any player in the organization with their latest home run.
Tony Blanco Jr., serving as designated hitter for Single-A Bradenton, won the game, 6-5 for his team with a three-run walk-off home run over the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Blanco Jr. hit an 88.7 mph cutter down the middle from Clearwater right-handed pitcher Titan Kennedy-Hayes at 119.8 mph and sent it 450 feet. That exit velocity matches the hardest home run anyone has hit in the minor leagues in 2025.
Statcast currently only exists in the minor leagues for all Triple-A teams and the Florida State League, where Bradenton plays in.
Blanco Jr. has only played in nine games this season, dealing with a leg injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list on March 24. He started his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates (FCL) on July 12 and rejoined Bradenton on July 19.
He has slashed .292/.419/.542 for an OPS of .961 in seven games with seven hits in 24 at-bats, two home runs, six RBIs and six walks to 10 strikeouts for Bradenton.
Blanco Jr. hit his first home run of the season on July 30 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, crushing that one 118.9 mph and 415 feet, which was previously the hardest hit ball in Single-A in 2025.
The 20-year old signed with the Pirates for $900,000 in January 2022 and has only played in 87 games across the minor leagues in four seasons.
Blanco Jr. played 40 games with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold in 2023. He slashed .235/.325/.397 for an OPS of .722 with 32 hits in 136 at-bats, seven doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 17 walks to 59 strikeouts.
He slashed .305/.385/.505 for an OPS of .890 in 30 games with the FCL Pirates in 2024, with 29 hits in 95 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 17 RBIs and 12 walks to 31 strikeouts.
Blanco Jr. stands 6-foot-7 and 243 pounds, commanding a big presence at the plate with incredible power, which he's displayed this season.
While some list him as an outfielder, he's only played in the outfield once in the minor leagues, playing mostly at first base and serving as a designated hitter.
His home runs are reminiscent for Pirates fans of center fielder Oneil Cruz, who set the Statcast record (since 2015) with the hardest hit home run at 122.9 mph in 2025. Cruz, who also stands 6-foot-7, showed off his power in the 2025 Home Run Derby as well for the baseball world to see.
Blanco Jr. is the son of Tony Blanco, who played baseball professional for 17 years, including one season with the Washington Nationals in 2005 and eight years in Japan, where he was a four-time NPB All-Star.
Blanco Sr. died on April 8 after sustaining injuries from in the Jet Set Nightclub Collapse in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the same incident that killed former Pirates closer Octavio Dotel.
MLB Pipeline currently ranks Blanco Jr. 25th amongst the best 30 prospects in the Pirates system.
