Pirates Struggle in Loss to Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled in a 5-3 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals on a freezing night at PNC Park.
The loss splits the series between the two teams, as the Pirates won the series opener, 8-4. It also ended a chance at a winning streak for the Pirates, who defeated the New York Yankees at home, 5-4 in 11 innings on April 6, dropping them to 4-8 on the season.
Pirates right-handed star pitcher Paul Skenes took the mound and had a strong start through two innings, with three strikeouts and no baserunners.
The Cardinals eventually broke through with two singles from catcher Pedro Pagés and shortstop Masyn Wynn in the top of the third inning.
Skenes struckout center fielder Michael Siani, but left fielder Victor Scott II would triple, scoring Pagés and Wynn for the 2-0 lead.
Cardinals catcher Wilson Contreras struckout, but Skenes allowed a single to second baseman Brendan Donavan, who would score Scott to increase the lead, 3-0.
Designated hitter Bryan Reynolds would get the Pirates on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, making it a 3-1 game.
Skenes made it through the next two innings before struggling again in the top of the sixth inning, as he allowed a leadoff double to Donovan and then walked third baseman Nolan Arenado on a wild pitch, moving Donovan to third base with no outs.
First baseman Alec Burleson singled in the next at-bat, scoring Donovan to make it 4-1 and also moving Arenado to third base.
Skenes struck out right fielder Jordan Walker and got Pagés to ground out, which scored Arenado, increasing St. Louis' lead to 5-1.
The Pirates tried mounting a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning and started off well, as pinch hitter Alexander Canario singled and then Reynolds doubled off the left field wall with no outs.
Andrew McCutchen came on to pinch-hit for Oneil Cruz and grounded out, which scored Canario from third base to cut the deficit to 5-2.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes struckout for the second out, but pinch hitter Joey Bart would double into left field, bringing home Reynolds to make it 5-3.
Left fielder Tommy Pham hit a shot into right field, but Walker tracked it down and held on for the Cardinals win.
The Pirates end their series with the Cardinals on April 9, with a mid-day start at 12:35 p.m.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates