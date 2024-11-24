Pirates Prospect Wins Bronze Medal With Team USA
A busy fall for Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson has come to a close.
Team USA wrapped its run in the WBSC Premier12 with a 6-1 win over Venezuela to win the bronze medal on Saturday. They also beat Venezuela 6-5 in the Super Round of the Premier12 on Friday and wrapped up the tournament going 2-2.
Chinese Taipei shut out Japan in the championship game 4-0 to win the Premier12 and hand them their first loss in international play since 2019. Team USA lost to Japan 9-1 and Chinese Taipei 8-2.
Johnson went 1-4 with one run scored and a walk and one strikeout on Saturday. After grounding out in his first two at-bats, the Pirates' left-handed hitting middle infield prospect singled to center field with one out in the top of the sixth inning. He stole second base, then came around to score with two outs on an infield single from Tampa Bay Rays left-handed hitting outfield prospect Chandler Simpson to extend Team USA's lead to 3-0.
Team USA went 5-4 in the Premier12. In the previous Premier12, the US finished in fourth place.
Johnson struck out and walked in his next two at-bats. The Pirates' No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline and the No. 75 prospect in baseball hit .310/.414/.429 with one home run and two RBIs in nine games. He also walked six times and struck out nine times.
Before playing in the WBSC Premier12, Johnson played in the Arizona Fall League. The left-handed hitting prospect batted .250/.444/.475 with one home run and four RBIs across 11 games for the Scottsdale Scorpions. He also walked 14 times and scored nine runs.
Johnson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by Pittsburgh spent time with High-A Greensboro (110 games) and Double-A Altoona (14 games) in 2024. He batted .237/.366/.386 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in his 124 games played.
