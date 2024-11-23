Pirates Trade for Guardians Relief Pitcher
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, that landed them a relief pitcher.
The Pirates announced that they acquired Guardians right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki for cash considerations.
The Guardians designated Strzelecki for assignment back on Nov. 19, as they set their 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, allowing the Pirates to come in and secure his services and place him on their 40-man roster.
Strzelecki was born on Oct. 24, 1994 in Queens, N.Y. and would play for Santaluces Community High School in Lantana, Fla.
He would play at the junior college level for Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla., in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, before transferring to USF and playing two seasons there in 2016 and 2017.
The Milwaukee Brewers signed Strzelecki as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and he would spend four years in their minor league system.
He received his call-up in 2022, making his debut for Milwaukee on June 2 and had a strong rookie campaign. He finished with a 2-1 record, 2.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 35.0 innings pitched in 30 games, 40 strikeouts to 15 walks and held opposing hitters to .220.
Strzelecki pitched in 36 games for the Brewers in 2023, with a 3-5 record, 4.54 ERA, 35.2 innings pitched, 37 strikeouts to 10 walks and held opposing hitters to a .235 batting average.
Milwaukee traded Strzelecki to the Arizona Diamondbacks for left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin on Aug. 1. Strzelecki made just one appearance for Arizona that season, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings.
The Diamondbacks originally put Strzelecki on Triple-A Reno to start 2024, but would designate him for assignment on March 25.
Cleveland traded for Strzelecki from Arizona for cash considerations. He made 10 appearances for them, with 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched, nine strikeouts to three walks and a .256 opposing batting average.
Strzelecki came out of the bullpen in 44 games for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers in 2024. He had a 3-1 record, a 5.01 ERA, nine saves in 10 opportunities, 55 strikeouts to 16 walks and a .264 batting average.
