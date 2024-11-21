Pirates' Termarr Johnson Shines Despite Team USA Loss
Pittsburgh Pirates middle infield prospect Termarr Johnson delivered a solid performance for Team USA in a 9-1 loss to Japan in the opening game in the Super Round of the WBSC Premier12.
Johnson went 2-4 and was the only player on Team USA to have a multi-hit game. The Pirates' No. 3 prospect and No. 75 ranked prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline now has five hits over his last two games. Through six games in the WBSC Premier12, Johnson has hit .412/.588/.524 with a home run and two RBIs.
Team USA plays Chinese Taipei in its second game of the Super Round on Friday at 8 a.m. Venezuela beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 in the first game of the Super Round on Thursday.
Former Pirates pitcher Rich Hill was stellar in his start for Team USA. The 44-year-old left-hander pitched four innings, gave up one hit and struck out five batters. Darrell Thompson took the loss after allowing three runs and only getting one out in the fifth inning.
The Pirates' left-handed hitting infield prospect also had an error at second base in the top of the first inning.
Johnson struck out swinging in his first at-bat but reached base in his second plate appearance on an infield single after Athletics outfield prospect Colby Thomas gave Team USA a 1-0 lead with a solo home run. Johnson was stranded at first base.
Team USA's lead was short-lived, as Japan plated three runs in the bottom half of the inning. They scored three runs in the seventh and eighth innings as well to pull away. Japan hasn't lost in international competition since 2019 when Team USA beat them 4-3.
Johnson struck out swinging in his third at-bat for his second strikeout of the game. In his final plate appearance, the Pirates' left-handed hitting prospect singled with two outs in the ninth inning but Tampa Bay Rays top prospect and No. 4 prospect in baseball Carson Williams was thrown out at third base to end the game.
