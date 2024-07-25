Pirates Trade Minor League OF to Cubs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a plethora of moves recently, including a trade with a National League Central rival.
John Dreker reported that the Pirates traded minor league outfielder Gilberto Celestino to the Chicago Cubs. Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the return was cash considerations.
Celestino hails from the Dominican Republic and signed with the Houston Astros in July 2015 for $2.25 million as an international signing.
The Astros traded him along right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcalá to the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitcher Ryan Pressley in July 2018.
Celestino played for the next three seasons in the minors, before the Twins called him up in June 2021. He apperared in 23 games for the Twins that season, and hit .136 with eight hits in 59 at-bats. He also had three doubles, two home runs and three RBI, along with three walks for a .177 on-base percentage.
He played a full season for Minnesota in 2022, appearing in 122 games. He hit .238, with 74 hits in 311 at-bats, along with 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 24 RBI, four stolen bases and 32 walks to 77 strikeouts. He also had a .313 on-base percentage, .302 slugging percentage and a .615 OPS.
Celestino ruptured an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left thumb in March 2023, undergoing thumb surgery and then missing the next six to eight weeks.
The Twins activated him off the injured list in June 2023, putting him on Triple-A St. Paul, where he hit .243 in 55 games.
He elected for free agency after the season and signed a minor league contract with the Pirates in November 2023.
Celestino played in 65 games for the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A, hitting .271, with 64 hits in 236 at-bats. He also had 11 doubles, three home runs, 25 RBI and 27 walks to 53 strikeouts, plus 13 stolen bases. He had a .348 on-base percentage, .356 slugging percetage and .704 OPS.
