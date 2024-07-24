Pirates' Derek Shelton Updates Bryan Reynolds Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds was a susprise pull from the team's win over the St. Louis Cardinals this week. As a last-minute inactive, many wondered what happened to Reynolds and if it would impact his play moving forward.
Following the game, manager Derek Shelton confirmed that Reynolds was dealing with an injury, stating he tweaked his back while getting out of his car. The injury was significant enough to keep him sidelined from the game, but Shelton does not expect it to keep Reynolds away long, and the outfielder will continue to travel with the team as they head to Arizona for a series against the Diamondbacks.
Reynolds, 29, continues to be the driving force of the Pirates offense, with 117 hits, a .288 batting average and 18 homeruns this season.
The Pirates continue to push for a Wild Card spot, currently trailing the New York Mets by under a game. Taking two of three against the Cardinals, Pittsburgh moved to 52-50.
Reynolds is considered day-to-day heading into the road trip. In his place, Joshua Palacios moved to left field, Connor Joe played right field and Michael A. Taylor played center field against the Cardinals.
