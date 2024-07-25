Pirates Add Outfielder to Taxi Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made some moves recently, including adding a new player to their taxi squad.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates added outfielder Ji Hwan Bae to their taxi squad. A taxi squad is an informal term for players who shift between the MLB and Triple-A in the minors, depending on the needs of the franchise. It is also known as the 26th man rule, as MLB teams historically had a 25-man roster limit.
Bae opened the season with a left flexor hip sprain, putting him on the 10-day injured list. He would do a rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton and then spent time with the Indianapolis Indians in Triple-A.
He had an excellent first stint with the Indians, hitting .367 with four home runs, 15 RBI and a 1.030 OPS, which led the Pirates to call him up on May 21.
Bae would play eight games for the Pirates before they put him on the 10-day injured list for right wrist sprain on June 4. He hit .208, had an on-base percentage of .269, slugged .208 and had an OPS of .478. He had five hits in 24 at-bats, two RBI and two stolen bases with the Pirates.
The Pirates then sent Bae to the Indianapolis Indians for a rehab assignment on June 21 and that's where he's played since.
Bae has hit .355, had an on-base percentage of .434, slugged .497 and had an OPS of .931 in 48 games for the Indians in 2024. He also has 65 hits in 183 at-bats, seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 26 RBI, 26 walks and 12 stolen bases.
A reasoning for the Pirates bringing up Bae may have to do with All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds missing his first game of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday due to back spasms. Reynolds is day-to-day and will travel with the team for their next two series on the road.
The Pirates face National League Wild Card rivals in the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend and then the American League West Divisin leaders in the Houston Astros afterwards, with both series on the road.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.