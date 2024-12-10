Pirates Playing Bryan Reynolds at New Position
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds might have to start packing a first-base mitt next season.
After Reynolds took ground balls at first base toward the end of last season, Pirates manager Derek Shelton spoke at the Winter Meetings in Dallas about a potential move to first base for the switch-hitting star outfielder. While Pittsburgh undoubtedly has a need at first base, Shelton noted it more than likely won't be Reynolds filling that void full-time if he does start getting some playing time there.
"The idea is that we're going to see what it's like at first base," Shelton said. "To say that he's going to play there full time, I wouldn't say that. He's a good athlete. He likes taking ground balls. The initial stuff that he did at the end of the offseason into the season was very positive. We'll see how it goes and then we'll see how the rest of our club plays out."
Rowdy Tellez was the Pirates' primary first baseman last season, but he was released in the final week of the 2024 season. Pittsburgh also has a surplus of catchers, though, Shelton said he doesn't envision shifting one of Joey Bart, Edy Rodríguez or Henry Davis over.
Reynolds' bat would solve one part of the Pirates' problem at first base. He's hit at least 24 home runs in four straight seasons while driving in at least 80 runs in three of the last four. Reynolds getting some run at first base could also bode well for his longevity and could be necessary after his struggles in left field last season.
FanGraphs' metrics had Reynolds at -5 defensive runs saved, -9 outs above average in left field last season and -10 fielding run value, all of which were the worst of his career. He also had a .988 fielding percentage, which was his worst since 2020.
Reynolds' seven assists in left field were the most of his career.
How the Pirates go about addressing first base will be among the top storylines for the franchise this offseason. If they envision Reynolds playing there in the long run, that could prompt them to go for more of a stop-gap at the position in 2025 rather than trying to find a long-term solution.
And given Reynolds' struggles defensively in left field last season, an eventual move to first base could be in the best interest of both parties and 2025 could be the start of it.
