Derek Shelton Makes Bold Pirates Statement
The Pittsburgh Pirates are still in search of their first National League Central title in franchise history after being moved to the division in 1994.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton believes that can change in 2025, citing the team's starting rotation, which has the potential to be one of baseball's best with Paul Skenes, who is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year and a Cy Young Award finalist leading the way. Shelton also noted the team's need for more offense this offseason along with continuing to get solid production from players like Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds and Joey Bart.
"This is a division that we can win because our starting pitching is really good," Shelton said on MLB Network. "We do need to add bats. We have a pretty good core with Bryan Reynolds [and] Oneil Cruz and last year, Joey Bart turned into a good offensive player, so we're in a good spot. We do need to add the way that your board showed up right there. We do need to add those things. But I feel really good about where we're at.
The last time Pittsburgh won a division was in 1992 when it was still in the NL East. The Pirates went on to reach the NL Championship Series before losing to the Atlanta Braves in seven games. They have only finished in second place in their division four times, including three straight years from 2013 to 2015.
Pittsburgh hasn't made the playoffs since 2015 and its nine-year drought is the second longest in baseball, only trailing the Los Angeles Angels.
With a full season of Skenes, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, Luis Ortiz and Bailey Falter, Pittsburgh's rotation is more than capable of being ready to compete in the NL Central. It also boasts three top-100 prospects, starting pitchers Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and Thomas Harrington. The trio of prospects reached Triple-A last season and could make their big league debuts in 2025.
Ultimately, though, if the Pirates are going to win the NL Central for the first time in franchise history, they need to improve the offense, whether it be via free agency or trade. But if the Pirates can add a pair of bats to the lineup and the moves pan out, there's no reason why they can't be in the thick of the race to win the division in 2025.
