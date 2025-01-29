Pirates Win Arbitration Against RHP
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates received good news about the first of two player arbitrations ahead of the 2025 season.
MLB Insider Mark Feinsand announced via X that the Pirates won their arbitration hearing against RHP Johan Oviedo. Arbitrators awarded Oviedo an $850,000 salary after a hearing with the team on Tuesday.
Oviedo, who missed the 2024 season due to surgery, was requesting a salary bump to $1.15 million, an increase from his previous salary of $765,000. 2025 is the first year he is arbitration-eligible. The Pirates will once again be in arbitration with reliever Dennis Santana, who is asking for $2.1 million to the team's $1.4 million offer.
The 26-year-old Oviedo began his career when he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, making his major league debut in 2020. He remained with the Cardinals until 2023, when he was traded to the Pirates along with first baseman Malcom Núñez.
During the 2023 season with the Pirates, Oviedo started 32 games, with a 4.31 ERA in 177+2⁄3 innings and one shutout. He also led all National League pitchers with11 pitch-time violations.
Following a right elbow injury and Tommy John surgery, Oviedo has the opportunity to prove himself into the Pirates’ starting five when he reports to spring training for pitchers and catchers on February 12. Spring games for the Pirates begin at LECOM Park in Bradenton, FL. on February 22 with a matchup vs. the Baltimore Orioles.
