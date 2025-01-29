Pirates DFA Reliever To Make Room For Adam Frazier
After signing infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier to a one-year deal, the Pittsburgh Pirates needed to make a corresponding move to make room for the veteran utility player on their 40-man roster.
The Pirates announced on X that they've designated right-handed reliever Elvis Alvarado for assignment. Alvarado was signed earlier this offseason to a split contract on a major league deal. The move was posted on the Pirates' transactions page on Tuesday.
Alvarado spent last season in the Miami Marlins minor league system, most of which he spent in Triple-A Jacksonville. In his 39 appearances in Triple-A, the 6-foot-4 right-hander went 3-4 with a 2.79 ERA and converted 11 of his 12 save opportunities. He also flashed plus stuff, striking out 71 batters in his 48.1 innings pitched and held opponents to a .188 batting average.
Alvarado had also pitched in the minor leagues for the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals.
Frazier, 33, began his career with the Pirates after they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. The veteran utility player made his big league debut in 2016 and went on to spend the next six-plus seasons in Pittsburgh. Frazier put together the best season of his career in 2021, which was the lone All-Star appearance of his career.
Frazier posted a career-high 4.0 Wins Above Replacement and batting .305/.368/.411 with five home runs and 43 RBIs. On July 27, he was traded by the Pirates to the San Diego Padres in a deal that included outfielder Jack Suwinski.
In his first stint in Pittsburgh, Frazier batted .283/.346/.420 with 39 home runs and 204 RBIs and he posted a 105 OPS+. Frazier has also played for the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and most recently the Kansas City Royals.
Frazier played 43 games at second base and 36 games between left field and right field for Kansas City in 2024.
