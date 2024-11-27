Rangers Reliever Could Address Multiple Needs for Pirates
For crucial as it is for the Pittsburgh Pirates to add proven bats this offseason, one could make a compelling argument that improving the bullpen is just as pressing of a need.
The Pirates' bullpen ranked 27th in ERA and was tied for the second-most blown leads in the ninth inning. On top of that, closer David Bednar had the worst season of his career, going 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA and he saved 23 games while blowing seven save opportunities. Aroldis Chapman, who was second on the Pirates in saves, is a free agent.
With the uncertainty surrounding Bednar and the Pirates' bullpen, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand named Texas Rangers right-handed reliever José Leclerc as a player who would make sense for them in free agency.
"David Bednar is likely to enter the season as the Pirates' closer, but the two-time All-Star struggled through a rough year in 2024," Feinsand writes. "Pittsburgh will be in the market for a late-inning reliever to get the ball to Bednar, and adding one with closing history would offer protection if Bednar goes through another bad stretch."
Leclerc appeared in 64 games and went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA over 66.2 innings pitched. He also struck out 89 batters, which was his most since 2019 and the second-best of his career. Leclerc has saved 41 games in his career.
Leclerc also pitched well for the Rangers on their World Series run in 2023, going 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in his 13 appearances and he saved four games. Over his 13.2 innings pitched, the right-handed reliever struck out 14 batters and walked six batters.
Whether it's by signing relievers in free agency or trading for one or two, Pittsburgh needs to address its bullpen one way or another. The Pirates could also go the route of moving their top pitching prospects to the bullpen.
Regardless, Pittsburgh needs to make moves to improve the back end of its bullpen if it's going to improve in 2025.
