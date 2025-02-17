Tommy Pham Reveals Why He Signed With Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates have long had their eye on veteran outfielder Tommy Pham, but a deal never materialized in the past.
This time, the stars aligned and the two sides were able to agree on a one-year $4 million deal for the upcoming season. Pham said he had his options of who to sign with in free agency, but he felt best about the Pirates and believes they have a key piece to compete this season.
"I like Pittsburgh the most," Pham said. "From playing against them last year, their pitching staff is ready. A lot of good things to like here."
Pham, 36, faced the Pirates six times last season across his time with the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals. The right-handed hitting outfielder slashed .231/.286/.423 with six hits, including two triples, two RBIs and five runs scored.
Pham batted .248/.305/.368 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs last season. Pham noted the opportunity he has with the Pirates and he believes the team is close to taking the next step in 2025.
"I really like this opportunity here, and San Diego had a really good opportunity for me to get some at-bats," Pham said. "Overall, you look at the team and you choose between between your options and money, of course, but I didn't know how good this team potentially was until I was playing against them last year. So I really think this team is really close."
Along with the experience he boasts, Pham fills a need in one of the corner outfield spots that the Pirates desperately needed to fill. Pham believes his experience can be especially beneficial given how young Pittsburgh is throughout the roster.
"I have a competitive edge," Pham said. "I'm a pro, and I think a lot of guys, especially this team, [is] so young. You can learn a lot just from watching."
