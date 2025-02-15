Pirates GM Ben Cherington Summarizes Disappointing Offseason
Sometimes, the best answer to a question is no answer at all, and Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington gave a masterclass on why that's the case.
Cherington was asked about the Pirates potentially making a big move before spring training games begin later in the month. His answer drew a collective groan from Pirates fans that likely could have been heard all the way from Bradenton.
“We’re not on the doorstep of anything," Cherington said.
As a result, Cherington's answer has now turned into memes and even merchandise.
While Cherington was likely being honest with his comment, there's a time and a place to be completely transparent, especially given that he calls all the shots when it comes to the team's moves. Saying he's exploring all avenues on improving the team would have perfectly sufficed, no matter how many times he has said it before.
The Pirates have historically been cheap when it comes to spending in free agency, but if there was ever an offseason to buck that trend, this was the one.
Pittsburgh was in desperate need of an impact bat or two to properly support its pitching staff. A competent offense with a strong pitching staff led by the reigning 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award finalist Paul Skenes could position it to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Instead, the biggest deal Pittsburgh has made outside of re-signing franchise legend Andrew McCutchen to a one-year, $5 million deal was signing outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year, $4 million pact.
The Pirates also traded a trio of pitchers, including right-handed starting pitcher Luis Ortiz, to the Cleveland Guardians for left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz, and now it isn't known when he'll play again after he required wrist surgery last week.
It was a disastrous offseason for Pittsburgh, and Cherington's comments are only going to make things worse, especially if the Pirates struggle again this season.
