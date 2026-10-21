2026 World Series Should Excite Pirates Fans

For Pittsburgh Pirates supporters, the annual Fall Classic has often been a painful reminder of the financial divide that separates their club from baseball’s elite.

Yet the 2026 World Series, featuring the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays, offers something radically different: a potential blueprint and hope that the Buccos may eventually reach the pinnacle of the baseball season.

Neither team ranks among the sport’s financial titans. Neither plays in a sprawling metropolis. Instead, both have reached the World Series through homegrown talent, shrewd marginal acquisitions, and a disciplined front-office philosophy that the Pirates could—and should—study closely.

The numbers are striking. According to Spotrac, the Brewers entered the series with a payroll of $154.7 million, while the Rays operated at just $112.9 million.

In an era where the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees routinely eclipse the $300 million mark, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay have proven that money alone does not buy October glory.

The Brewers dispatched the Dodgers in the NLCS despite being outspent nearly three to one, while the Rays eliminated the Yankees in the ALDS. So it's not like David is avoiding Goliath with some luck of the draw.

For a Pirates franchise that has not tasted a postseason berth in a decade, the message is unmistakable: competence can overcome cash.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington observes batting practice before the Pirates play the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Small-Market Success Stories

How did they get here? The Rays’ model is the more extreme and, in some ways, the more instructive. Tampa Bay has long operated as baseball’s laboratory for arbitrage and shrewd business moves.

They trade established stars before free agency becomes prohibitively expensive, stockpile young controllable talent, and extract value from overlooked players . The trade that sent Tyler Glasnow to Los Angeles, for instance, wasn't a surrender but a cold statistical calculation.

They moved a $25 million salary for younger, cheaper alternatives who could contribute sooner and longer. Jonny Deluca, acquired in the Glasnow trade, was a major contributor to this year's team. The other player acquired, Ryan Pepiot, had a solid 2025 season before undergoing hip surgery this year. Glasnow was not just a salary dump.

Their roster is built on pre-arbitration and early-arbitration assets, with only Yandy Díaz earning more than $10 million in 2026. Junior Caminero, their young slugger, is the product of years of international scouting and patient development. The Rays do not outbid anyone; they out-evaluate everyone.

Milwaukee’s approach is slightly different but equally effective , mastering the art of the buy-low and the marginal upgrade.

They have also benefited from a top-ranked farm system that has produced impact contributors like Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang, supplemented by under-the-radar pickups and trades that maximize platoon advantages and defensive flexibility.

William Contreras, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, has become one of the game’s best catchers—a classic Brewers move that turned another team’s surplus into a cornerstone.

The Brewers do spend, but selectively, and they rarely saddle themselves with long-term commitments that could cripple flexibility.

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) reacts after walking during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Organizational Depth on Full Display

What makes this World Series particularly instructive for the Pirates is how both teams absorbed the loss of a cornerstone player last offseason and barely flinched.

The Brewers traded Freddy Peralta—their best pitcher and an All-Star in 2025—to the New York Mets in January, receiving prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat in return.

Rather than collapsing, Milwaukee's rotation simply reloaded. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison emerged as a dominant one-two punch, and the starting staff ranked among the best in baseball.

The irony is almost cruel: Peralta was subsequently dealt to Tampa Bay at the deadline, and he now takes the mound for the Rays in the World Series against the very organization that drafted and developed him.

The Rays executed a similarly bold maneuver, shipping Brandon Lowe—arguably their second-best hitter behind Caminero and one of the most accomplished players in franchise history—to none other than the Pirates in a three-team deal last December.

The Rays also sent Jake Mangum and Mason Montgomery to Pittsburgh, with the latter emerging as one of the top closers in baseball in the second half of this season. Mangum also played an important role on the team this year. But their losses didn't affect Tampa's cruising to 98 wins.

Tampa Bay received prospects and salary relief, then plugged the hole at second base with low-cost alternatives like Richie Palacios and Ben Williamson.

The result was an American League East title, with the Rays proving once again that no single player is irreplaceable when an organization trusts its depth and its process.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Path Forward for Pittsburgh

For Pittsburgh, the Lowe trade cuts both ways: the Pirates acquired a legitimate power bat, but they also served as the willing partner that helped a smarter front office clear payroll and restock its system.

Lowe very well might leave the team as a free agent this off-season, but at least the Pirates have Mangum and Montgomery under contract for longer.

That is the uncomfortable mirror this World Series holds up to the Bucs. The teams on this stage are the ones making the shrewd trades, while Pittsburgh is still trying to be the team that benefits from them without paying the full price.

The temptation is to look at these two franchises and conclude that the path is obvious: draft well, trade smart, avoid bad contracts .

The reality is far more difficult. When a team operates with a payroll like Tampa Bay's or Pittsburgh's, the margin for error is razor-thin.

A single misstep does not merely hurt; it can set the organization back years. The Pirates have experienced this firsthand.

Consider the Marcell Ozuna signing. In February 2026, Pittsburgh signed the veteran designated hitter to a one-year, $12 million deal, capping off a rare off-season splurge for a budget-conscious club hoping to add thump to a lineup that had struggled to score runs.

The spending spree included acquiring Lowe and signing Ryan O'Hearn as a free agent. Two out of three moves worked out.

Signing Ozuna was, in theory, a reasonable gamble: a short-term commitment to a proven power bat with no long-term risk.

In practice, it was a disaster. Ozuna hit .203 with eight home runs in 70 games, posting an OPS of .612 that ranked among the worst in the National League. By August, the Pirates had released him outright, eating the remainder of the contract.

For a team with financial constraints, $12 million wasted is not a minor inconvenience; it is a significant portion of the budget that could have been allocated elsewhere.

This is the double-edged sword of the small-market model. The Rays and Brewers succeed because they rarely make mistakes of that magnitude.

They miss, certainly—every organization does—but their misses are typically cheap. A failed minor-league signing or a disappointing waiver claim costs little. A $12 million free-agent bust, however, resonates. Again, the margin for error is thin.

The Pirates’ front office has shown flashes of competence, particularly in drafting and developing talent like Paul Skenes and Konnor Griffin .

But the Ozuna episode underscores a harsh truth: for a team with Pittsburgh’s resources, the difference between contention and irrelevance often comes down to a handful of decisions. The Rays and Brewers have made those decisions correctly far more often than not.

The 2026 World Series should not be viewed by Pirates fans as a taunt or a reminder of what might have been. It should be seen as evidence.

The Brewers and Rays are not outliers who stumbled into October through luck; they are organizations that built sustainable winners through process, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to value.

Pittsburgh has the market size, the fan base, and now the young talent to follow a similar path. What it needs is the kind of front-office rigor that turns marginal advantages into meaningful ones, and the wisdom to avoid the mistakes that, for a team with so little margin, can prove fatal.