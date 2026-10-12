How Much Can Pirates Actually Spend This Offseason?
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are improved in 2026 and have a chance to really make 2027 a season to remember.
The Pirates will need to commit extra money to win next season, as they haven't made the postseason since 2015, the second-longest streak of any MLB team.
Pittsburgh did clinch a winning season, 82-80, their first since 2018, and brought back almost all of their best players from 2026 to 2027.
The Pirates, a small-market team, are known for their low payrolls, but could spend more than they have in 2027, as they push for the playoffs.
*All contract numbers were provided by Ethan Hullihen of MLB Spreadsheets*
2027 Contracts: $55 Million
Player
Position
2027 Salary
Mitch Keller
RHP
$18 million
Ryan O'Hearn
1B/RF
$15 Million
Bryan Reynolds
OF
$15 Million
Luke Weaver
RHP
$11 Million ($5 Million)
Konnor Griffin
SS
$2 Million
5 Players
XXX
$55 Million (Combined)
The Pirates have five players that are signed on for the 2027 season and aren't bound by arbitration and pre-arbitration.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller will make the most money in 2027, $18 million, marking the fourth season of his five-year, $77 million extension he signed ahead of the 2024 season.
First baseman/right fielder Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Bryan Reynolds will both make $15 million. O'Hearn is in the final season of his two-year, $29 million and Reynolds is in the fifth year of his $106.75 million extension he signed in 2023.
Right-handed relief pitcher Luke Weaver will make $11 million in the second year of a two-year, $22 million deal he signed with the New York Mets last offseason.
The Mets agreed to pay $6 million of Weaver's 2027 salary, so the Pirates only owe $5 million, landing the relief pitcher for shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura.
Shortstop Konnor Griffin will earn $2 million in the second year of his nine-year, $140 million contract extension that he signed with the Pirates on Oct. 8.
2027 Arbitration Projected Salaries: $28.7 Million
Player (Service Time)
Position
Projected Salary
Yohan Ramírez (4.135)
RHP
$1.5 Million
Oneil Cruz (4.110)
CF
$6.3 Million
Carmen Mlodzinski (3.081)
RHP
$1.6 Million
Jared Triolo (3.071)
UTL
$1.8 Million
Endy Rodríguez (3.044)
C/1B
$1.2 Million
Henry Davis (3.039)
C
$1.4 Million
Nick Gonzales (3.018)
3B/2B
$3.1 Million
Jared Jones (3.000)
RHP
$2.1 Million
Paul Skenes (3.000)
RHP
$7.2 Million
Spencer Horwitz (2.152)
1B
$2.5 Million
The Pirates have 10 players up for arbitration in 2027, with eight players marking their first season being eligible.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz and right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez are coming off strong seasons and are the two players heading towards their second year of arbitration.
Right-handed pitchers Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski and Paul Skenes, infielders Nick Gonzales, Spencer Horwitz and Jared Triolo, as well as catchers Henry Davis and Endy Rodríguez are in their first year of arbitration.
Skenes and Cruz will make the most money, projected for $7.2 million and $6.3 million, respectively.
2027 Pre-Arbitration Commitments: $15-$20 Million
Positon
Outfielder
Outfielder
Billy Cook, Jhostynxon Garcia, Jake Mangum, Ronny Simon, Esmerlyn Valdez
Infielder
Jack Brannigan, Jacob Gonzalez, Nick Yorke
Utility Man
Tyler Callihan
Catcher
Rafael Flores Jr.
Pitchers (Right-Handed)
Braxton Ashcraft, Lake Bachar, Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel, Antwone Kelly, Isaac Mattson, Noah Murdock
Pitchers (Left-Handed)
Hunter Barco, Brandon Eisert, Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk
The Pirates have 25 other players, as long as they're on the 40-man roster, who will sign contracts for the 2027 season.
Pre-arbitration players generally make near/or a little more than the MLB minimum salary for the upcoming season.
MLB's minimum salary was $780,000 in 2026, but without a collective bargaining agreement signed, there is no number available for 2027.
Notable players in pre-arbitration include starting pitchers Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, closer Mason Montgomery, outfielders Jake Mangum and Esmerlyn Valdez and catcher Rafael Flores Jr.
What Does This Mean for 2027?
The Pirates have a projected payroll of $100 million for the 2027 season, which comes before they make any other free agent moves or trades.
Pittsburgh was almost at $100 million for their Opening Day payroll and then finished around $107 million, one of the highest payrolls under owner Bob Nutting.
The Pirates have roster needs for next season, but with the payroll already projected at $100 million, it's unlikely they go higher than that.
$110-$120 million is the most likely figure, which does limit what they can do in free agency, especially with the hopeful re-signing of second baseman Brandon Lowe.
The Pirates could make a trade to offload some money, potentially with Keller, but they'll still have to pay some of that $18 million salary.
Pittsburgh has tough decisions to make this offseason, and they'll need to figure out the money they need to support a strong supporting cast.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.