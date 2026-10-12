How Much Can Pirates Actually Spend This Offseason?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are improved in 2026 and have a chance to really make 2027 a season to remember.

The Pirates will need to commit extra money to win next season, as they haven't made the postseason since 2015, the second-longest streak of any MLB team.

Pittsburgh did clinch a winning season , 82-80, their first since 2018, and brought back almost all of their best players from 2026 to 2027.

The Pirates, a small-market team , are known for their low payrolls, but could spend more than they have in 2027, as they push for the playoffs.

*All contract numbers were provided by Ethan Hullihen of MLB Spreadsheets*

2027 Contracts: $55 Million

Player Position 2027 Salary Mitch Keller RHP $18 million Ryan O'Hearn 1B/RF $15 Million Bryan Reynolds OF $15 Million Luke Weaver RHP $11 Million ($5 Million) Konnor Griffin SS $2 Million 5 Players XXX $55 Million (Combined)

The Pirates have five players that are signed on for the 2027 season and aren't bound by arbitration and pre-arbitration.

Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller will make the most money in 2027, $18 million, marking the fourth season of his five-year, $77 million extension he signed ahead of the 2024 season.

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First baseman/right fielder Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Bryan Reynolds will both make $15 million. O'Hearn is in the final season of his two-year, $29 million and Reynolds is in the fifth year of his $106.75 million extension he signed in 2023.

Right-handed relief pitcher Luke Weaver will make $11 million in the second year of a two-year, $22 million deal he signed with the New York Mets last offseason.

The Mets agreed to pay $6 million of Weaver's 2027 salary, so the Pirates only owe $5 million, landing the relief pitcher for shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin will earn $2 million in the second year of his nine-year, $140 million contract extension that he signed with the Pirates on Oct. 8.

2027 Arbitration Projected Salaries: $28.7 Million

Player (Service Time) Position Projected Salary Yohan Ramírez (4.135) RHP $1.5 Million Oneil Cruz (4.110) CF $6.3 Million Carmen Mlodzinski (3.081) RHP $1.6 Million Jared Triolo (3.071) UTL $1.8 Million Endy Rodríguez (3.044) C/1B $1.2 Million Henry Davis (3.039) C $1.4 Million Nick Gonzales (3.018) 3B/2B $3.1 Million Jared Jones (3.000) RHP $2.1 Million Paul Skenes (3.000) RHP $7.2 Million Spencer Horwitz (2.152) 1B $2.5 Million

The Pirates have 10 players up for arbitration in 2027, with eight players marking their first season being eligible.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz and right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez are coming off strong seasons and are the two players heading towards their second year of arbitration.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a double in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed pitchers Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski and Paul Skenes, infielders Nick Gonzales, Spencer Horwitz and Jared Triolo, as well as catchers Henry Davis and Endy Rodríguez are in their first year of arbitration.

Skenes and Cruz will make the most money, projected for $7.2 million and $6.3 million, respectively.

2027 Pre-Arbitration Commitments: $15-$20 Million

Positon Outfielder Outfielder Billy Cook, Jhostynxon Garcia, Jake Mangum, Ronny Simon, Esmerlyn Valdez Infielder Jack Brannigan, Jacob Gonzalez, Nick Yorke Utility Man Tyler Callihan Catcher Rafael Flores Jr. Pitchers (Right-Handed) Braxton Ashcraft, Lake Bachar, Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel, Antwone Kelly, Isaac Mattson, Noah Murdock Pitchers (Left-Handed) Hunter Barco, Brandon Eisert, Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk

The Pirates have 25 other players, as long as they're on the 40-man roster, who will sign contracts for the 2027 season.

Pre-arbitration players generally make near/or a little more than the MLB minimum salary for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws against Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MLB's minimum salary was $780,000 in 2026, but without a collective bargaining agreement signed, there is no number available for 2027.

Notable players in pre-arbitration include starting pitchers Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, closer Mason Montgomery, outfielders Jake Mangum and Esmerlyn Valdez and catcher Rafael Flores Jr.

What Does This Mean for 2027?

The Pirates have a projected payroll of $100 million for the 2027 season, which comes before they make any other free agent moves or trades.

Pittsburgh was almost at $100 million for their Opening Day payroll and then finished around $107 million, one of the highest payrolls under owner Bob Nutting.

Sep 23, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have roster needs for next season, but with the payroll already projected at $100 million, it's unlikely they go higher than that.

$110-$120 million is the most likely figure, which does limit what they can do in free agency, especially with the hopeful re-signing of second baseman Brandon Lowe .

The Pirates could make a trade to offload some money, potentially with Keller , but they'll still have to pay some of that $18 million salary.

Pittsburgh has tough decisions to make this offseason, and they'll need to figure out the money they need to support a strong supporting cast.

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