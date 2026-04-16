Braxton Ashcraft Uses Pirates Pre-Game for Heartfelt Reveal

PITTSBURGH — In a moment that blended family celebration with on-field dominance, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft turned Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals into an unforgettable gender reveal. After the emotional reveal, Ashcraft backed it up with a strikeout-fueled first inning.

With Ashcraft’s family seated in a suite at PNC Park, the right-hander and his wife Cassidy orchestrated a unique reveal ahead of the birth of their first child. The plan was simple: Pirates catcher Joey Bart was instructed to wear a colored arm sleeve during the first inning, pink for a girl, blue for a boy.

It's a GIRL! 👶

Congratulations to the Ashcraft Family. pic.twitter.com/6fQsPrtNZi — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 16, 2026

When Bart jogged to the plate after warmups, he emerged wearing a bright pink sleeve, signaling to the crowd — and to Ashcraft’s anxious relatives — that the baby would be a girl. The broadcast cameras immediately cut to Ashcraft’s family, who erupted in joy, hugging and jumping from their seats.

But the celebration was far from over. Ashcraft, clearly locked in, took the mound to face the Nationals leadoff hitter James Wood. The first pitch was a 98 mph fastball for a ball. After battling back to a 2-2 count, Ashcraft unleashed a devastating curveball that Wood swung through for strike three.

The emotion carried into the rest of the inning. Ashcraft retired the next two batters in order, getting the No. 2 hitter, Luis Garcia, to pop out to the third baseman in foul territory. Then, he struck out Brady House on another vicious hook in a full count. It was a 1-2-3 first inning, capped by two punchouts, a fitting start for a pitcher who has been nothing short of dominant to open the 2026 season .

Ashcraft, 26, entered Thursday's start as arguably one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball through three outings. He boasts a sparkling 2.12 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, and has racked up 20 strikeouts in just 17 innings pitched. In his second start of the season, he set a career high with eight strikeouts, only to break that mark in his third start with nine punchouts.

Now, Ashcraft has a little more motivation in a season where, if he keeps pitching like he has for the first month, he could have realistic sights on the All-Star Game in July.

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