Has Carmen Mlodzinski Thrown His Last Pitch With Pirates?

PITTSBURGH — The future of Carmen Mlodzinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates is unknown as this point, which plays a big role into both parties' 2026 seasons.

The Pirates put Mlodzinski on the Restricted List ahead of the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 31, which, at least in Mlodzinski's case, came with him unable to perform the duties necessary for his role.

An easier way of explaining it is Mlodzinski wasn't ready to pitch in that outing, which he was supposed to follow starter Braxton Ashcraft, so the Pirates put him on the restricted list, allowing Cam Sanders to come up and fill a role.

It was a shocking decision from the Pirates and put Mlodzinski's future with the team in doubt, but the two parties reconciling is more likely than not.

Why Mlodzinski Will Likely Return to the Pirates

It's a tough situation for Mlodzinski, who feels aggrieved after the Pirates took him out of the starting rotation this past week.

Mlodzinski began the season in the rotation and then pitched the following two months, where he posted a 4-3 record in nine starts and 11 appearances, with a 3.76 ERA over 55.0 innings pitched.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates brought back Jared Jones from the 60-day injured list and inserted him back into the rotation, as he made his first start in the series opener vs. the Twins on May 30.

Jones, who last started for the Pirates on Sept. 27, 2024, took the spot of Mlodzinski who had put up a solid showing from the mound and looked like he could maintain that further.

The Pirates instead decided that Mlodzinski would be more beneficial coming out of the bullpen , where he has thrived in his MLB career and an area of weakness for the Pirates this season.

It's understandable for Mlodzinski to have this frustration, as it's something he's wanted his whole career and has worked towards, rather than just the bullpen role the Pirates seemingly relegate him to.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington was optimistic in his latest press conference that Mlodzinski will pitch on this upcoming road trip, as they face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, June 2-4, and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, June 5-7.

Cherington also noted that Mlodzinski didn't request a trade and that as long as he pitches, this problem will cease for the Pirates, with the matter resolved.

Mlodzinski did have his bag packed for Houston in the clubhouse following the series finale win over the Twins and was in the clubhouse before the game, while Pirates manager Don Kelly said that "we'll see him soon," in regards to Mlodzinski.

The Pirates also sent Sanders back down to the minor leagues and the spot for Mlodzinski is open for him if he wants it.

How Mlodzinski Will Better His Career if He Pitches

The restricted list is somewhere Mlodzinski doesn't want to be right now, nor for his career either.

Mlodzinski won't get paid while on the Restricted List, although the Pirates could choose to do so, but obviously wouldn't pay him if he chooses to not pitch.

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

If Mlodzinski truly wants to leave, then he needs to pitch and show that he can excel in whatever role is asked of him so that other MLB teams can see his true talent.

There's no doubt that Mlodzinski is a strong relief pitcher, with a 2.63 ERA over 94 appearances and 140.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen, compared to a 4.40 ERA in 26 starts and 100.1 innings pitched.

Mlodzinski also still has a big role with the Pirates, if he wants it of course, working in bulk relief roles behind starting pitchers, but also getting chances in high-leverage moments too.

The Pirates don't have the type of relief pitcher that Mlodzinski would bring their bullpen and he still also has a chance to make starts this season, per both Cherington and Kelly.

It's hard to lose something you didn't deserve to lose, but the worst thing you can do is quit and Mlodzinski can come right back this week and prove why he deserves a spot in the Pirates rotation for the future.

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