Endy Rodríguez Proves Pirates Right

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't know exactly what Endy Rodríguez would bring this season, but their commitment to him has proven them correct.

Rodríguez had a great game for the Pirates in the 11-7 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park on June 29, driving in a team-high four RBI.

It was just another game for Rodríguez showing off his prowess offensively, with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to put the Pirates up 6-5 and then ensuring his team won the game with a three-run home run in the ninth inning.

Rodríguez has had a tough road back to the major leagues, but he has shown that he can be the every day catcher for the Pirates moving forward.

Pirates Get Much Needed Offense from Rodríguez

The Pirates recalled Rodríguez back on May 12, as Joey Bart went on the 10-day injured list with a left foot infection.

Rodríguez had missed almost all of the past two seasons , with surgeries on his right elbow, but came back determined to show he can play and stay healthy too.

He has proven his worth offensively and then some, slashing .271/.404/.482 for an OPS of .886 in 31 games, with 23 hits in 85 at-bats, six doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI and 19 walks to 23 strikeouts.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (13) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

All four of his home runs have come in June, giving him a .559 slugging percentage and a .917 OPS.

The Pirates are now 13-9 in games that Rodríguez has started, compared to 30-33 in games started by other catchers.

"Yeah he's been doing great," Pirates manager Don Kelly said about Rodríguez after the win vs. the Phillies. "The at-bats that's he had, from both sides of the plate. The way he's been able to control at-bats, the power. He's done a nice job behind the plate too. He's a big reason for the success of the offense."

Why Pirates Made Right Decision on Rodríguez

Bart was close to making his return to the Pirates, going on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, which would've sent Rodríguez back down to the minors.

The Pirates, instead, traded Bart to the Atlanta Braves on June 18, getting right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton in return.

This move showed the Pirates putting faith into Rodríguez and also Henry Davis as their two main catchers going forward.

Davis has the defensive prowess, but struggles massively at the plate, slashing .149/.244/.312 for an OPS of .556 in 53 games.

Bart was the better hitter of the original partnership with Davis, but he also didn't produce at the rate the Pirates expected, slashing .259/.290/.379 for an OPS of .669 before they traded him.

The Pirates now have a catcher that can produce offensively and still call a good game and play some solid defense as well.

He's also under team control for the next few years, unlike Bart, which gives the Pirates reason to invest time into him for the long-term.

If Rodríguez can continue producing like this, the Pirates will have another strong piece in a fantastic lineup this season,

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