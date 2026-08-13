Pirates' Endy Rodríguez Dealing With Another Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had many of their best players miss time with injury and catcher Endy Rodríguez is doing so once again.

The Pirates place Rodríguez on the 10-day injured list with left hip inflammation on Aug. 13, retroactive to Aug. 10, meaning they will not have their catcher for the next week or so.

Rodríguez had originally been day-to-day after the Pirates scratched him from the lineup ahead of their game vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 8, but he hadn't been in uniform the past two days.

Pittsburgh also recalled both third baseman Jack Brannigan and right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk ahead of their series finale vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Rodríguez Keeps Missing Time With Injury

This is the second stint for Rodríguez on the injured list, as he went on there back on July 8 with a left glute strain, retroactive to July 6.

Rodríguez missed three weeks and 15 games, but returned ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks' series opener at PNC Park on July 27.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (13) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was one of the Pirates' best hitters following his return from injury, batting .286/.324/.457 for an OPS of .781, with 10 hits in 35 at-bats, two home runs, four RBI and four stolen bases.

Rodríguez has had a lengthy injury history, which saw him play just 18 games with the Pirates in the past two seasons after making his MLB debut in 2023.

He underwent reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, 2023, after an injury in winter ball, which saw him miss almost the entire 2024 season.

Rodríguez then suffered a laceration to his right index finger, after taking a curveball from Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes in the dirt off of his throwing hand on April 14, 2025.

He returned from that injury, but eventually needed surgery on his ulnar nerve in his right elbow, which was season-ending.

The Pirates rewarded Rodríguez when he came up this season on May 12, as he quickly became their best hitting catcher and he earned the starting role because of it.

Rodríguez could return as early as the Pirates' next road trip, which starts with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Aug. 21.

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