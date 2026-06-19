Pirates Solve Their Impending Catcher Problem

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had to figure out who their main catchers were going forward and they made that decision.

The Pirates traded catcher Joey Bart to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton on June 18, a straight up trade with no other pieces.

Bart had been close to making his return to the Pirates, as he was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis after working back from a left foot infection, but will instead join the Braves, his hometown team.

It's a statement trade from the Pirates, who have placed their faith in their other catchers this season.

Endy Rodríguez Plays Big Role in Trade

The Pirates recalled Rodríguez from Triple-A following Bart going on the injured list and he's been the best hitting catcher so far.

Rodríguez has slashed .267/.413/.467 for an OPS of .880 in 23 games, with 16 hits in 60 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and 15 walks to 17 strikeouts.

Jun 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (13) hits a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His three home runs have come in June and his walk rate is also quite impressive, giving him an almost .900 OPS.

Rodríguez has split time with Henry Davis, with 16 starts to 18 starts in the past 34 games, respectively, but has played more now with his production at the plate.

He's also been solid from behind the plate, despite some misses on ABS challenges, serving as an average defensive catcher.

Rodríguez definitely goes back to down to Indianapolis if he doesn't hit the way he does and for a catcher that missed most of the past two seasons with injury, he took advantage of a big opportunity from the Pirates.

Henry Davis Saved, but Pirates Need More

Davis will remain with the Pirates, but his recent showings haven't solidified his future with the team.

He has struggled immensely at the plate, slashing .138/.242/.285 for an OPS of .527 in 47 games, with just 18 hits in 130 at-bats, four doubles, five home runs, 17 RBI and 14 walks to 32 strikeouts.

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) drives in a run on a sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Davis hit a single in the 12-4 win over the Athletics in the series finale at Sutter Health Park on June 17, which marked just his third hit that wasn't a home run since the start of May.

His work from behind the plate is what's kept him around, being the personal catcher for Paul Skenes and earning Gold Glove Award votes last season.

That defensive work is of course important, but when someone like Skenes has a slump and the hitting isn't there, it becomes harder for the Pirates to justify a roster spot for Davis.

Bart not having any more minor league options plays a big role in the Pirates trading him, as they would've had to DFA him had they not wanted him back, so Davis avoids a demotion to Triple-A.

It's now up to Davis to finally figure it out at the plate and become a respectable MLB hitter for the future.

Pittsburgh also has Rafael Flores Jr. on the 40-man roster, so there's still competition for a spot on the major league roster going forward.

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