Pirates' Endy Rodriguez Addresses Injury Recovery

PITTSBURGH — Endy Rodríguez was once one of the most important prospects for the Pirates, but recent years have put him on the periphery of the roster and at his position.

Injuries have cost Rodríguez most of the past two seasons and for someone who turns 26 years old in May, this is the time of his career to get things back under control and progress to an everyday player.

Rodríguez also now sees competition at catcher that didn't exist a season prior and also at both first baseman and designated hitter. Spring Training arrives soon for the Pirates and Rodríguez has his shot at a restart for 2026 and for the his future too.

How Rodríguez is Feeling Heading Into 2026

Rodríguez spoke to the media at PiratesFest this past weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and said that he is "full-go" now and is ready to go for Spring Training.

“It’s been pretty healthy, let’s start with that and mentally been pretty good," Rodríguez said. "Just always gonna have [my mental] . Control what you can control and I can control my mental. So I’m always 100% mentally. So I’m good with that.”

The injuries have been frustrating for Rodríguez, who has wanted to get back on the field and play, but hasn't been able to show the player he is.

He did say that the rehab this time was easier than the first one, since he had the experience, but dealing the injury still makes it difficult regardless.

“No, I keep doing all my stuff. I think it’s just bad luck," Rodríguez said on his injuries. "The job I’ve been doing, all my recovery stuff, body, everything. I’ve tried to be even more healthy than I can. So I think just waiting for that and waiting until everything changes.”

Rodríguez still intends of playing catcher in the future, despite repeated elbow injuries to his throwing arm.

Sep 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (5) warms up before a game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He said that he thinks that easing up on his throwing motion will help him prevent injuries, understanding what the situation is and adjusting to it.

“The arm has been solid," Rodríguez said. "So it’s about the same I would say. It’s been pretty consistent. So we can’t worry about if I’m going to be a catcher now."

Rodríguez fully intends on playing both catcher and first base, whatever the Pirates need from him.

He'll face some competition this season from the likes of Henry Davis and Joey Bart at catcher, Spencer Horwitz and new free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn at first base and rookie Rafael Flores at both positions.

Rodríguez is ready for the competition at both positions and to just get back and play the sport he loves.

“I’m very excited to see this team playing," Rodríguez said. "Hopefully be there healthy and just ready to play and help the team."

Rodríguez's Injury History

Rodríguez suffered an injury to his right elbow during winter ball following the 2023 season and underwent reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on December 12.

Apr 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez (5) chases New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (not pictured) in a fielders choice run down during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He didn't play for almost the entirety of the 2024 season, aside from six games with Double-A Altoona and four games with Triple-A Indianapolis near the end.

Rodríguez returned in 2025, but suffered a right index finger laceration that required stitches, after taking a curveball from star pitcher Paul Skenes off his throwing hand vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14.

He did a rehab assignment at Indianapolis on May 28, but then went back on the injured list on June 7, after departing the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park after the first inning.

Rodríguez underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow, this time addressing pain in his ulnar nerve. Dr. Steve Shin and Dr. Neal ElAtrrache performed an ulnar nerve transposition on Rodríguez at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif. in August.

Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said the procedure Rodríguez underwent would have him back by Spring Training 2026, which tracks as the 25-year old is ready two weeks prior to pitchers and catchers reporting to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

