Pirates Cut Ties With Dennis Santana

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen is one of the worst in baseball and one player's downfall this season was a large part of it.

The Pirates announced that they desiganted right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana for assignment on July 23, as they acquired right-handed relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio from the San Diego Padres in a trade for International Signing Bonus Pool considerations.

Pittsburgh DFA'd Santana, as they made room on the 26-man roster (major league) and the 40-man roster for Marinaccio, who will join the team ahead of their next series vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, July 24-26.

The Pirates bullpen now consists of five right-handed pitchers in Wilber Dotel, Isaac Mattson, Marinaccio, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez, plus three left-handed pitchers in Brandon Eisert, Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto.

Santana had a terrible season for the Pirates, posting a 6.05 ERA over 44 appearances and 41.2 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts to 21 walks, a .259 batting average allowed and a 1.51 WHIP.

Most of his struggles came after he blew a save vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 27, wasting a 2-0 lead with two solo home runs and then a two-run hit that gave the road team a 4-2 victory.

Santana went from having a 0.69 ERA over the first month of the season to posting an 8.48 ERA over his next 31 outings, becoming one of the worst relief pitchers in baseball .

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