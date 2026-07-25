Pirates Give Exciting Catcher Prospect Big Promotion

PITTSBURGH — The biggest strength of the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system is their catcher group and one just earned a big move up.

The Pirates moved catcher Easton Carmichael from High-A Greensboro to Double-A Altoona on July 24, where he made his debut vs. Akron (Cleveland Guardians) on the road.

Carmichael had a strong debut, starting the game at catcher and getting two hits in four at-bats, as the Curve came back and took down the Rubberducks, 4-2.

It's a great opportunity for Carmichael to prove he can excel at a higher level and he deserves that chance after his showing in Greensboro.

Carmichael Dominates at High-A

Carmichael spent all of 2026 prior to this promotion at Greensboro, with 51 starts at catcher and 23 starts at designated hitter.

He dominated at the plate, batting .305/.350/.518 for an OPS of .868 in 74 games, with 95 hits, 49 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks to 60 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases on 15 attempts.

Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael (2) hits during the Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, May 20, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carmichael ranked as one of the best hitters on Greensboro and also in the South Atlantic League at the time of his promotion.

Easton Carmichael South Atlantic League Rankings

Stat (Total) Ranking Hits (95)/Batting Average (.305) Third RBI (63) Sixth Home Runs (16) Tied-Eighth Slugging Percentage (.518) 10th OPS (.868) Tied-12th

It's been a big season for Carmichael, who the Pirates took in the third round, 82nd overall in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma and played just 14 games in High-A last season.

Carmichael is now moving up the prospect ranks in the Pirates farm system, coming in seventh on MLB Pipeline and 11th on Baseball America .

There's not one thing that Carmichael does that necessarily sets him apart from his peers, rather, it is the whole package that makes him a valuable prospect for the Pirates to have.

Carmichael can hit for contact and power, excel from behind the plate with his blocking, framing and his arm, while also having decent speed for a catcher.

He could always end up as a trade piece for the Pirates at the Aug. 3 deadline, but if they keep him around, Carmichael may end up playing a big role for the team in the coming years.

Pirates Promoting Better Prospects to Altoona

The Pirates are rewarding some of their better prospects and the plethora of hitting talent they've had in Greensboro is now matriculating to Altoona.

Murf Gray is the biggest example of this, earning his second promotion of the season on July 17 after the third baseman dominated at Single-A Bradenton and Greensboro, serving as the best hitter in the Pirates farm system.

FALMOUTH. 07/27/24 West third baseman Murf Gray catches Ethan Petry of the East between bases . All Star Cape League game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. has finally had a mostly healthy season and showed it at the plate, earning a promotion to Altoona on April 30 and hitting 12 home runs in 55 games.

There are a few other hitting prospects at Greensboro, like catcher Axiel Plaz, third baseman Johnny Severino, first baseman Jared Jones, infielder Yordanny De Los Santos, shortstops Wyatt Sanford and Sammy Stafura that could also end up at Altoona later this season.

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