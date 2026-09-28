Konnor Griffin's Finish Should Give Pirates Hope for 2027

DETROIT — Konnor Griffin didn't have the rookie season he would've wanted, but there's great reason for the Pittsburgh Pirates to have optimism for 2027.

Griffin ended his 2026 season with a leadoff home run and an RBI single in the fourth inning, leading the Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in the season finale at Comerica Park on Sept. 27.

His performance helped the Pirates clinch their first winning season since 2018, finishing 82-80.

Griffin went through a lot as a rookie, but his play on the field, when healthy, was a great indicator of things to come.

Griffin Helps Establish Winning Culture in Pittsburgh

Veterans are a key part of leading a team and building a clubhouse that can weather tough stretches and win consistently.

Teams also need the youth with the talent and energy that players like Griffin bring, and the Pirates recognized this early on, giving him his debut on April 3 and then signing him to a record nine-year, $140 million contract five days later on April 8.

Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin is the Pirates' shortstop and face of the franchise for the next decade, and he has what they need: a bat that hits for contact and power, a great glove and arm, plus incredible speed on the base paths.

He's shown all of the above this season, perhaps not with as much consistency as he would've liked, but the Pirates don't finish above .500 for the first time in eight years without his play.

Griffin and the Pirates fell short of the postseason goal they set in spring training, but they are optimistic they can get there .

"Yeah. We all know the goal was to be in the playoffs, and once that was done, we weren't just going to give up," Griffin said. "We knew that we could set the tone going into next spring training with being over .500, so being able to get that done, that was big for us. We're just ready to get home and rest up and get ready to roll next year."

Griffin Overcomes Injuries

It had been more than three months since Griffin last hit a home run for the Pirates, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.

That home run was his first at-bat back from his first injury, right forearm flexor strain, but he soon went back on the injured list less than two weeks later with a left ring finger sagittal band injury.

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits a two-run single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin would miss almost two months before returning on Sept. 4 for the final three weeks of the season.

He still showed his great speed, authority at shortstop and hit .348/.388/.543 for an OPS of .931 in his final 11 games.

Griffin is just 20 years old and matured rapidly in his first season, especially with the injuries he suffered, forcing him to be away from the game he loves.

The Pirates should have Griffin back fully healthy in 2027 and he learned early on how to mitigate those injuries going forward, a sign he can reach his full potential soon enough.

"I would just say like going on two ILs wasn't easy," Griffin said. "Missing probably three months or so. I wanted to come back and finish strong, finish the right way, be a part of the fight, and just I'm proud of the way I was able to get out of the hole I was in with the injuries and be able to come back and just keep getting as comfortable as I could.

"I feel like I ended in a good spot. I keep saying I'm hungry for more. I know I got a lot more that I can show and bring to this team, and I'm pumped to go keep exploring, figuring out what type of player I'm going to be."

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