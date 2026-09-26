Pirates Veteran Relief Pitcher Gets First Start of MLB Career

DETROIT — The end of an MLB career is tough for any player, so the Pittsburgh Pirates are making sure one of their veterans gets one last time to show his stuff.

Right-handed relief pitcher Kirby Yates will start for the Pirates against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 25, marking the first start in his long MLB career.

Yates, 39 years old and in his 12th MLB season, made 517 previous appearances without a start, the longest streak for a Pirates pitcher in the Modern Era (Since 1901).

It is a big moment for Yates, who may retire after this season , marking the culmination of an impressive major league career.

Yates Thrilled With First Start

The Pirates have a bullpen game against the Tigers, and Yates takes the mound as a starter.

Yates normally pitches far deeper into games, but thought that he would at least ask Pirates manager Don Kelly, who eventually relented and gave his eldest player his wish.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Kirby Yates (54) throws in relief against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think this is gonna be pretty neat, especially with the environment that’s expected," Yates said on making his first start. "I’m excited. To be honest with you, Donnie told me, and I got pretty nervous pretty quickly. It’s good. Haven’t had these feelings in a long time. I’m excited."

It is the longest streak of any MLB pitcher without a start in their career since Cleveland Guardians pitcher Bryan Shaw made his first start after 762 appearances against the Boston Red Sox on July 26, 2022.

A normal routine for Yates is far different from a starter's, but he feels confident he has the experience to go out and be fully prepared.

"Well, I pitched in a rain delay a little while ago. I feel like it’s gonna be a little similar to that," Yates said. "It’s kind of nice. I can go in the weight room, go right to playing catch, and to the mound and not have to sit. Last time I did that body felt great. I’m kind of excited for what it should feel like tomorrow."

Yates Facing Future Hall of Famer

Yates will have a big moment in his career by making this start, but it's overshadowed by the opposing pitcher.

Justin Verlander makes his final MLB start for the Tigers, ending a career that will land him in Cooperstown and enshrine him in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) speaks during Justin Verlander career celebration ahead of the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tigers fans will sell out Comerica Park to see Verlander one last time, and Yates is ready for the challenge of facing one of the best pitchers of the 21st century.

"It’s a guy I respect a lot and have admired for many, many years," Yates said. "It’s his day. But hopefully I can out-pitch him for an inning or two. We’ll see how it goes. Should be a lot of fun on both sides. Again, I’m excited."

Yates won't try to pitch a perfect game against Verlander, nor try to go as deep as his counterpart, but he'll try his very best.

"I think the difference is, if I get into the third inning, my arm probably will fall off,' Yates said. "He’s a little bit more experienced going deep into games. Just go out there and try and give ‘em hell for as long as you can."

This Could the End For Yates

The Pirates added Yates at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels, as they built their bullpen up for a playoff push.

Yates and the Pirates weren't successful in their quest for the postseason , but coming from one of the worst teams in baseball, the Angels, to a team in the National League Wild Card fight for most of the season was a welcome change for Yates.

Aug 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Kirby Yates (54) delivers during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran has pitched well for the Pirates too, posting a 2.03 ERA over 14 outings, helping transform a bullpen into one of the best post-trade deadline.

He didn't confirm whether he would retire, but he's understands where he's at in his career and he's just happy he got the chance to start if this really is the end.

"It’s cool. I’m not oblivious to what’s ahead of me. It very well could be the last time. I’ll take it all in. I’m sure there’ll be some emotions if my mind gets to that point. I’ve been trying to open for a while. Teams haven’t allowed me to do it.

"I finally got to a place where maybe it made a little more sense here. Tomorrow is a day to do it. It’s good. I also don’t want to go out there and embarrass myself. I’d like to try and have a clean inning and maybe possibly go out for more and see what that holds."

Yates has made a big impact in his two months with the Pirates, especially for young starting pitcher Bubba Chandler.

Chandler just finished his rookie season, one with struggles and succeeses throughout, and he's leaned on his teammates, Yates in particular.

"Definitely gonna be cool. I don't know Justin Verlander. I know he's a freaking stud. I do know Kirby and Kirby is the man. I'm gonna miss him," Chandler said. "I think baseball's gonna miss him. Dude's a really awesome guy.

"That dude's meant a lot -- I know to a couple guys in there but definitely to me. It's gonna be an emotional day tomorrow for everybody. I hope they both go out there. I'm gonna assume Kirby's not gonna throw that much, but I hope he goes out there and throws a perfect or whatever he's gonna go and he walks off the mound content. Same thing for Verlander. I want out hitters to do good, but dude's earned it. Can't thank Kirby enough for the two months I got with him. He's awesome."

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